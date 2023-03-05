Vusi Nova survived a horrific car accident in Harties and is glad he was unharmed in the unfortunate crash

The singer shared footage of the accident scene on Instagram, and the front of his car was wrecked

The short videos suggest Vusi collided head-on with a police vehicle, and the accident scene looked bad

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Vusi Nova was involved in a car accident in Hartbeespoort and shared a video of the crash scene. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova went on social media to share that he got in a car accident last night. The singer allegedly crashed into a police vehicle in Haartebeespoort, North West.

The Ndikuthandile hitmaker was in the province to attend and perform at Somizi's 50th birthday party at Sun City.

Vusi Nova posts a video of the accident scene

Vusi went on Instagram to thank God for sparing everyone's lives in the scary accident. He posted two videos of the crash sight with the caption saying: "Thank God we’re alive."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The front of his Land Rover Discovery car was smashed in, and the police van was barely recognisable in the short clips Vusi posted.

The paramedics were on site attending to an unknown person lying on the side of the street.

Watch the Instagram video of Vusi's accident in Harties

SA social media users' comments about Vusi Nova's car accident:

@judithsephuma said:

"Oh wow, thank you, Lord, for your protection."

@Detyro_N mentioned:

"Hai, Vusi has bad luck, not so long ago he was hijacked."

@PhiriBaillie commented:

"Relax guys Somgaga will hook him up with a better one!"

@Mpu2mi asked:

"Why do SA celebrities drive themselves? Sure, the police might be at fault. The fact remains, they should not be driving themselves."

@MoraMthonyama asked:

"How is Vusi Nova in these random incidents? What's the full story here?"

@candytsamandebele added:

"We thank God for your safety, remember one thing we can always replace material things but not life Vusi."

@nhlanhla_mafu posted:

"Oh my gosh, we thank God for His neverending mercy and grace."

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe dies alongside bodyguard after their car hit two cows

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe has died. He was 59 years old. Makgoe died alongside his bodyguard when their light motor vehicle hit two cows.

Media reports are saying that the accident happened on the N1 outside Winburg in the early hours of Sunday 5 March.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News