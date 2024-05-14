Actress and stunning media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa showcased her sensational figure recently

In a viral video, Enhle taps into her modelling skills when she wears a two-piece swimsuit

The star also has a clothing range, Essie Apparel, but it is not known if the designs are from her company

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is one of the most beautiful faces in the local entertainment scene. When she modelled in a recent video for a clothing campaign, her ageless beauty and banging body dropped jaws.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa showed off her stunning figure when she modelled in a two-piece Swimming costume.

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali is a stunner in a recent video

Blood Psalms actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa modelled in a green, black, and pink leopard print costume with a skimpy pink skirt. The outfit showcased her stunning figure and her amazing runway walk.

In a viral video, Enhle lets her modelling skills loose and gives it her all. The clip was shared on Twitter (X) by page @MDNnewss.

In another video, Enhle is wearing a pink dress walking alongside a stunning model. Enhle owns a clothing company called Essie Apparel, but it is not known if the designs are from her company.

Mzansi gushes over Enhle Mbali

Commenting under the video, netizens were awed by Enhle's amazing beauty. As expected, the unsavoury comments about Enhle's past relationship came back to haunt her. However, one thing's for sure: Mzansi loves her beauty.

@PressPlaySA:

"In all facets of her life."

@KHEBEST_

"Chipi ke chipi!"

@bydega_:

"Why do women get so beautiful and more beautiful after divorcing?"

@sabelostorm:

"Coffee still cheated."

@prow_II:

"She’s looking nice."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"Hot mama."

@mjabz_:

"Marriage keeps baddies away from the world."

@bantu_bhungane:

"Enhle Mbali looks much healthier and happier without Electricity Guy, I swear."

@spacedrama4:

"What is this? Nothing is cute here."

