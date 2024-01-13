Enhle took to Instagram to shut down rumours circulating on social media about her reaction to Black Coffee's plane accident

The actress candidly spoke about how she feels about the crash and her current frame of mind

Enhle called on fans, particularly on Twitter, to stop spreading misinformation and misinterpreting her social media posts

Enhle Mbali set the record straight amid false narratives about her regarding Black Coffee's recent plane accident.

Enhle Mbali posted a video addressing false narratives about her feelings about Black Coffee's plane accident. Image: enhlembali_ and @realblackcoffee

The actress addressed trolls who are spreading stories that she found joy in her estranged husband's misfortune.

Enhle posts video about Black Coffeee

The actress revealed in a lengthy Instagram video that she learned about the crash from her son with the Grammy Award-winning DJ while she was on holiday in Botswana.

After hearing the distress in her child's voice she asked her mother to reach out to Coffee's camp with well wishes.

Enhle said she even sent Black Coffee an email after a public statement about the accident was released, but all she got was a dismissive response.

"And do I not get an email saying 'stop pretending like you care'."

Enhle pleaded with fans to accept that her relationship with her ex was over. She urged people, especially on Twitter/X, to not twist her social media posts and refrain from interpreting them as veiled jabs at her husband.

"To all of those perpetuating this thing. I'm sure his over it, I know I'm definitely over it. Stop going onto my profile searching for things that don't exist. Ngiyajola guys and ngumnandi. I have a freedom that I'm enjoying now."

Watch the video below:

@wellem.21 mentioned:

"Hi, sister' there is no need to explain to anyone regardless of you being a public figure. They trying to get your attention."

@khomotso_epical wrote:

"Ubaba is in a critical condition abroad, trying to get means for you to have a soft life and wena ngapha uya moana."

@primy.mbali asked:

"So you got an email from Coffee saying you should stop pretending like you care."

@thenji_x_ commented:

"I felt that 'ngiyajola'. Happy for you sis.❤️ People really need to find new hobbies."

@zonke_sithole stated:

"That ngiyajola sounds really sarcastic. But I love it for you."

@fikilemaseko888 added:

"Big ups mbali, more blessings to you girl. ❤️"

@nickmogale32 wrote:

"Aaaaaaahh sisters have a heart man.❤️Eeehhhh haikhona."

@yello_2my said:

"I heard you neh, but I want to do my hair like that. Where do they do it correctly?"

Information About Black Coffee's accident released

