DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee is receiving medical attention after a serious travel accident

His team confirmed the accident on his social media, stating that he's surrounded by supportive family and team

The statement noted that the star is receiving the best possible care, and is optimistic about his recovery

Grammy Award-winning South African DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee is reportedly receiving medical attention at a hospital after he was involved in a serious travel accident.

DJ Black Coffee was involved in an aircraft accident. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee's team confirms his accident

A statement posted on DJ Black Coffee's social media pages confirmed the accident. Per the statement, the accident occurred while the star was on his way to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata.

The statement read:

"Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.

"We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team.

"In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans. Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well!

"He looks forward to being back with you all very soon."

South Africans respond to Black Coffee's accident

Social media is awash with well wishes from the star's fans and colleagues. Many are saying prayers for him and wishing him a speedy recovery.

@tnmaunye said:

"That Black Coffee letter nearly gave me a heart attack "

@v_tigues added:

"Speedy recovery Black Coffee!"

@que_slays commented:

"Sending prayers to Black Coffee during this time May he have a speedy recovery ❤️‍"

@Thims_twinkie said:

"That media statement about Black Coffee scared me. The first sentence sounds like a build up to terrible news. "

