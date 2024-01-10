American singer Usher reportedly quits all sugar and alcohol prior to his performance

The star is quitting because he wants to bring his A-game when he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Netizens applauded the star for doing this as they said he would bring fire to the stage

Usher gears up for his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show. Image: @usher

Source: Instagram

US-born singer Usher Raymond impressed many fans with his new way of prepping for one of his upcoming lifetime performances. This came after the star shook some people when he arrived in a kilt for the Business of Fashion (BOF) 2023 Gala during the Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

Usher quits alcohol and all sugars

The RnB singer, who once shared that he is inspired by African music, has recently found himself trending on social media after news of him quitting all sugars and alcohol as he is preparing for the NFL's 58th annual halftime show, which is set to take place on 11 February 2024 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the Jasmine Brand, Usher said:

"I think being able to see performances from artists like Michael [Jackson], you know, eventually Prince, and then even more modern-day artists… I was like, ‘Man, at some point I need to get a call with what’s going on now.’ ”

The publication also shared the news on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Usher Quits ‘All Sugar & Alcohol’ Consumption As He Prepares For Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, Source says."

See the post below:

Fans respond to Usher quitting alcohol

Shortly after the news circulated on social media, many fans and netizens flooded the comment section with their responses. See some of the comments below:

@ladidaix wrote:

"Most performers are at their best when they do this. most people period honestly lol.

@ClaKnowsBest responded:

"The way he moved like a teenager in Vegas? He about to bounce all around that field now."

@imparrain said:

"Bro finna give the performance of his life."

@rouletteont commented:

"We bout to see 'you got it bad' shirtless, with water effects. He is about to dance for his life."

@samchizanga shared:

"I’m so happy he’s getting his due. SHOW THEM RAYMOND."

@TheMelanatedGod tweeted:

"Fellas, we have 4 weeks to match this man’s energy and fitness levels."

