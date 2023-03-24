Beyoncé and Adidas have allegedly ended their creative partnership deal because they didn't see eye-to-eye

Adidas and Bey's brand worked on a sportswear and footwear line, but there were creative differences along the way

The news came after the media reported that Ivy Park wasn't meeting revenue targets set by the sportswear company

Beyoncé and Adidas have reportedly ended their business partnership after five years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bey entered a creative partnership with the German sportswear company when she relaunched her luxury brand Ivy Park's activewear line. The Lemonade hitmaker also founded a footwear line while working with Adidas, but there appeared to be creative differences between the two brands recently, and they decided to split.

What else could have caused Beyoncé's brand Ivy Park and Adidas to terminate their contract?

Forbes reported in February 2023 that Ivy Park failed to meet sales set by Adidas. In 2022, the brand was expected to make over $250 million (R4 541 050 000,00) but only recorded $40 million (R726 946 000,00).

The revenue was considered a loss for the company since Beyoncé earned $20 million (R363 284 000,00) a year through the partnership.

Netizen's opinions split after Beyoncé parted ways with Adidas

After @PopBase tweeted the news, peeps weighed in. Many people agreed that Adidas made the right decision since Ivy Park wasn't selling, but Bey's fans fought hard, claiming their fave didn't need the sportswear company anyway.

@honesttakez said:

"Adidas doesn’t need her anyway. She hasn’t had any real influence since 2014."

@Krystal3096 shared:

"No shade but fashion isn't her lane, and that's ok. Dereon failed, Ivy park met the same fate, and she has no personal style (especially "street"). She looks good in stage costumes and on most red carpets because she's pretty and in great shape."

@rxalistic posted:

"I mean Ivy Park tanked."

@shutupgei replied:

"Let's be honest: the clothes were horrible and expensive. Naming the brand after your kid's name isn't the best idea. Nobody wants to say, "I'm wearing lvy Park". She's a great singer, but not a good designer."

@adrianlittles commented:

"Oh, thank God. Beyoncé doesn’t need any of these brands."

@Abelpter wrote:

"Beyoncé is her own boss. It would be impossible for her to work as an employee of anyone."

@Greendress added:

"Not surprised at all. The designs were horrible."

Adidas brings Kanye West back

