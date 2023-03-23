Trevor Noah won the prestigious Erasmus Prize, which was last awarded to a comedian 60 years ago to Charlie Chaplin

Noah also received €150,000 (approximately R3 million) for his contribution to culture and society through his humour and selfless acts

Mzansi expressed pride in Trevor Noah for continuing to exceed every South African's expectations for his career

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Trevor Noah continues to fly the South African flag high. He recently received the Erasmus Prize, Europe's highest honour for any individual or organisation.

Trevor Noah made Mzansi proud when he became the first comedian to win an Erasmus Prize in almost 60 years. Image: Robert Smith and Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, British comedian Charlie Chaplin was the last comic to receive the prestigious award in 1965. Trevor ended Chaplin's 60-year unbeaten run in 2023 and walked away with €150,000, which is about R3 million.

What does the Erasmus Prize represent?

The Erasmus Prize honours individuals or organisations that have made outstanding contributions to culture, society, or social science in Europe and worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The 39-year-old has been using comedy to educate the masses on current affairs since his stand-up shows like Crazy Normal and My Culture.

Trev went on to host The Daily Show for seven years, with most of his time centred on the Covid-19 pandemic, a sensitive topic for many global citizens.

"Noah’s time at The Daily Show coincided with the rise of fake news, the presidency of Donald Trump, the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter after the murder of George Floyd. With his astute reflections on such issues, he garnered a young, diverse and global audience and, in the process, infused a highly polarised media landscape with a breath of fresh air," said the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation.

Mzansi proud of Trevor Noah after winning Erasmus Prize

Mzansi couldn't contain their excitement after @AfricaFactsZone announced the incredible news on Twitter.

@MaimeleModiba said:

"Well done, Trevor."

@No_1_T_Banger shared:

"The dude is representing SA and the rest of the African continent really well."

@GoniBabu2 posted:

"We as South Africans need to confess that he is very good at what he is doing. May he stay focused."

@LeoUmanah replied:

"I hope he appears in a movie soon so that the list will be complete with an Oscar nomination The Daily Show on Comedy Central has not been the same without him."

@ntoshanem commented:

"Halala Trevor putting my beloved #SouthAfrica on the map again!"

@imenie_b wrote:

"He deserves it. The man is goated."

@Qokani added:

"Keep shining Noah ❤"

Trevor Noah says Grammy Awards' live performances are the reason why he's hosting for the third time

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah shared why he returned to host the Grammy Awards for the third time. The comedian hosted the 65th ceremony after successfully hosting it in 2022 and 2021.

Entertainment SA reported that while the former The Daily Show host shared his excitement about hosting the award ceremony again, he opened up about some of the priceless moments he's had in the past as the host of the Grammys.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News