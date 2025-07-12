Tyla has grown to become a household name in South Africa and people have become interested in her family

People on social media have become familiar with Tyla's sisters and her mother and recently people look at another member of the musician's family

Fans constantly raved about how close Tyla is with her family and were enthralled by a photo of Tyla alongside her grandmother

Tyla once again proved that family is the closest thing to her heart. The Water hitmaker has always shown lots of love to her family during her rise to success.

Tyla's photo with her grandmother delighted her fans. Image: Julien de Rosa

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans are often eager to see the musician's a family members. People got to see another close relative of Tyla.

In a post by one of Tyla's fan pages on X @tylafiles, fans got to see the popstar's grandmother. Tyla was sitting close to her grandma in the photo that caught fans' attention on social media. Her grandmother was lovingly gazing at her in the tender moment. The background included a photo of Tyla with her older sister Whitney.

Tyla adores her family

Tyla has made her family a priority during her rise to fame. When she performed at Coachella for the first time, Tyla ensured that all of her siblings were able to attend according to EWN. The Push 2 Start musician's siblings showed up to support her and documented they are experiences on social media.

Many people have also noticed the uncanny resemblasnce between Tyla and her mother. People were blown away by her mother's beauty saying they could see where Tyla got her looks from. The musician has also spoken fondly about her mother in the public eye.

Tyla is close her family and is often with her younger sister Sydney Seethal. Image: @tylasbodyguard

Source: Twitter

South Africa moved by pic of Tyla with gran

Online users showered Tyla with lots of compliments for staying close to her family. Read the comments and the see the photo of Tyla and her grandmother below:

@KevinGifte68760 said:

"Knowing my old school aunties, she probably asked her; what are you wearing? 🤣👏❤️"

@amalazandile1 added:

"Is this is her grandma that could sing when she was young and performed locally in her hometown and had dreams of becoming a star? if it is, she now gets to watch her granddaughter live her wildest dreams."

@SarjooJoseph commented:

"The grandma, grandchild relationship in coloured families has to be studied at Wits. ❤️🙏🏿"

@mphodemus1 gushed:

"Beautiful gyal ❤️"

@ochang_okorn wrote:

"Working to make mama proud."

Tyla's sister shattered as singer leaves the country

Briefly News previously reported Tyla's older sister says it was hard to watch her leave after spending the December holidays together.

The festive season has officially drawn to a close and everybody is back to chasing the bread, and superstar Tyla is no exception.

The Push 2 Start singer has undoubtedly enjoyed herself during her time at home, from endless club-hopping to her unforgettable concerts, but now it's time to hit the road and her sister, Whitney, didn't take that all too well.

