Singer Tyla was featured in Elle Magazine, and she had a segment where she had to prank call her mother

In the video, Tyla tells her mom that she is pregnant and that she had no idea who the father was

The hilarious reaction from both Tyla and her mother had her fans chuckling and admiring their relationship

Tyla prank-called her mother into believing she was pregnant. Image: Gilbert Flores/Micahel Tran

Pop singer Tyla was featured in the latest edition of Elle Magazine. During a shoot, Tyla picked up the phone to prank her mother, and things did not end the way she expected.

Tyla tells her mom she is pregnant

In the video, which is going viral on X (Twitter), Tyla holds back her laughter while telling her mom to exit whatever room she is in. Without giving away too much information, Tyla tells her mom that she is pregnant and that she has no idea who the father is.

However, instead of being angry or surprised, Tyla's mom is relieved and happy that her premonitions are true.

@TygersAccess posted the video. Watch it below:

Tygers give hilarious reactions to prank call

Both Tyla and her mother gave hilarious reactions that gave her fans a lot to talk about and to admire their relationship.

@PalesaMogorosi_ said:

"Mama had premonitions, and she wants those grandbabies 😭"

@swazikush mentioned:

"This is the most South African mom thing to say lmao they always have premonitions or dreams, these ones lmao haibo ma!😂😂😂"

@AvelaFak laughed:

"She wants them grand babies immediately 😭😭😭 she was so calm."

@ashleyhoods_stated:

"South African mom codes, they dream & see everything😂😂😂"

@Iamtinasha pointed out:

"I had a feeling for a long time??? 😭😭😭 now ma 😂😂😂"

@MakaEugene observed:

“I don’t know who’s the father” Why? 😭✋🏽 Tyla’s mom is so calm."

@davinafayette said:

"I had a premonition. My mom would know immediately it was a prank if I called."

@onlinenow99 asked:

"Why do African moms pretend like this?😭"

@amazingnaturers joked:

"She wants them grand babies immediately 😭😭😭 she was so calm."

Joe Budden slams Tyla

In a previous report from Briefly News, Joe Budden dragged Tyla after the singer turned down a dance with Usher.

The rapper and podcaster claimed that Tyla was arrogant for not conforming to American culture.

