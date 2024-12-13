Siya Kolisi’s Ex-wife Rachel Reacts As Eben Etzebeth Takes Anlia Out on Romantic Date
- Siya Kolisi and his former partner Rachel Smith reacted to a post of Eben Etzebeth and his wife Anlia going on a lovely romantic date
- Etzebeth spent some quality time with his wife outside rugby and other sporting activities
- The Springboks star and his wife sparked different reaction from their followers on social media, with rugby stars' partners also joining the discussion
It's a love and romantic gesture between South African rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, as they spend a good time together as the holiday season draws near.
The Springboks star and his wife had a romantic dinner date at the Leeto Restaurant Paternoster, and pictures from their lovely moment were shared on social media.
Rachel Kolisi reacts as Etzebeth takes Anlia on a date
Etzebeth's close friend, national team and club teammate, Siya Kolisi, recently announced divorce from his eight-year marriage with Rachel Smith.
Siya and Rachel have been in the news since the divorce, especially because they share different updates about their lives on their respective social media pages.
Anlia's post about her romantic date with her husband sparked many reactions from her followers, with Rachel also joining them.
The South African businesswoman frequently comments on Anlia's Instagram post; she was also in the comment section when the actress shared a video of them decorating their mansion in Christmas colours.
While Siya only liked the actress's post, Rachel shared her thoughts on the lovely moment in the comment section.
"So good 😍❤️," Siya Kolisi's estranged wife said on Anlia's post.
Cheslin Kolbe's wife, Layla Kolbe, was not left behind as he reacted with an emoji on the post.
Du Plessis joins Kolisi & Etzebeth's bromance
Briefly News earlier reported that UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has joined the bromance between to South African rugby stars Siya Koli and Eben Etzebeth.
The Mzansi fighter was spotted with the Springboks superstars flaunting their matching brand new Mercedes-Benz worth millions of Rand.
The post generated so many reactions from fans as they shared their compliments for the South African sportsman.
