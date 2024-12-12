Rachel Kolisi Throws Shade at 2024, Shares Hopes for New Year: “Me Calling God”
- Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently reposted a video on her Instagram Stories that seemingly threw shade at what happened in her life this year
- The social media post also alluded to what she wanted to 'register' for in the following year
- The post isn't the first time the mother-of-two shared cryptic messages after her split from Siya Kolisi
Since the Kolisi couple announced they would be going their separate ways, Rachel Kolisi has been serving Mzansi with body goals as she hits the gym, as well as a side of cryptic posts to feast on.
In a recent social media repost, the mother-of-two threw shade at what occurred this year while sharing her hopes for the future.
Rachel Kolisi seemingly shades 2024
On 11 December, the Kolisi Foundation co-founder took to her Instagram account (@rachelkolisi) to reshare a video she saw on the app.
The post read:
"Me calling God to make sure I'm registered for the 'blessed and highly favoured' starter pack for 2025 and not the 'trials and tribulations' subscription I got for 2024."
Take a look at the video below:
Presumably finding herself in the same position, Rachel expressed herself using emojis, including a laughing emoji and a pushpin, which is often used to indicate a location.
Take a look at Rachel's response below:
Rachel Kolisi's cryptic post-divorce posts
The businesswoman's post above is not the first time she seemingly and indirectly spoke about her relationship with the Springbok captain.
Three weeks ago, Rachel shared several picture posts about abandonment and people putting her through hard times. This made online users assume she was taking jabs at the Sharks player.
One of the posts read:
"Whoever abandoned you in the middle of the ocean has no right to know what the sharks did to you or how you managed it to the shore."
The former couple didn't share the reason for their split. However, allegations concerning Siya, made before the divorce announcement, have been swirling around on the internet.
