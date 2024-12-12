Rachel Kolisi Throws Shade at 2024, Shares Hopes for New Year: “Me Calling God”

Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently reposted a video on her Instagram Stories that seemingly threw shade at what happened in her life this year

The social media post also alluded to what she wanted to 'register' for in the following year

The post isn't the first time the mother-of-two shared cryptic messages after her split from Siya Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared what she hoped for in 2025 while shading 2024's events. Images: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Since the Kolisi couple announced they would be going their separate ways, Rachel Kolisi has been serving Mzansi with body goals as she hits the gym, as well as a side of cryptic posts to feast on.

In a recent social media repost, the mother-of-two threw shade at what occurred this year while sharing her hopes for the future.

Rachel Kolisi seemingly shades 2024

On 11 December, the Kolisi Foundation co-founder took to her Instagram account (@rachelkolisi) to reshare a video she saw on the app.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The post read:

"Me calling God to make sure I'm registered for the 'blessed and highly favoured' starter pack for 2025 and not the 'trials and tribulations' subscription I got for 2024."

Take a look at the video below:

Presumably finding herself in the same position, Rachel expressed herself using emojis, including a laughing emoji and a pushpin, which is often used to indicate a location.

Take a look at Rachel's response below:

Rachel Kolisi let the people know what she hopes for in 2025. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi's cryptic post-divorce posts

The businesswoman's post above is not the first time she seemingly and indirectly spoke about her relationship with the Springbok captain.

Three weeks ago, Rachel shared several picture posts about abandonment and people putting her through hard times. This made online users assume she was taking jabs at the Sharks player.

One of the posts read:

"Whoever abandoned you in the middle of the ocean has no right to know what the sharks did to you or how you managed it to the shore."

The former couple didn't share the reason for their split. However, allegations concerning Siya, made before the divorce announcement, have been swirling around on the internet.

3 other stories about Rachel Kolisi's online posts

Source: Briefly News