Rachel Kolisi seemingly spoke about life after Siya since their marriage collapsed

The philanthropist posted photos of her children and shared cryptic posts about healing and betrayal

While fans sympathised with Rachel in her healing journey, others accused her of shading Siya

Rachel Kolisi shared posts about healing and bettering herself after divorcing Siya. Images: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi is healing in real time after her divorce from Siya and has been keeping fans in the loop.

Rachel Kolisi speaks about her healing

A month after Rachel and Siya Kolisi dropped a bombshell and announced their divorce, it appears the pair are healing in their own ways.

While Siya uses his career and love for God to get him through the separation, Rachel has been spending plenty of time with their children, focusing on work and sharing several messages about healing.

In her latest post, the mother of two shared photos with her children as well as several picture quotes about healing, betrayal and bettering herself.

This wouldn't be the first time Rachel alluded on Instagram about her failed marriage, something fans are still finding hard to accept:

"Healing is not linear. Keep going."

Mzansi weighs in on Rachel Kolisi's post

Netizens are shattered and sent healing energy to Rachel:

mampondomise1 said:

"Healing is the most painful process, but the one who chooses to heal is the strongest!"

gee.family.uk showed love to Rachel:

"You're doing well and such a great Mum."

inganekwane_35 wrote:

"Sending your family love and light as you go through this difficult season."

Meanwhile, others felt that Rachel was throwing shade at Siya, and asked that she healed far away from social media:

xiphayi_ advised:

"I think is better to be silent and get proper professional counselling."

jopoolect suggested:

"Healing is best done behind closed doors with a good therapist and a handful of close family and friends."

she_is_sive_nathi_ posted:

"Mgowovile. Allow Siya to shine, haibo. We support both of you, let go of the shade."

Siya Kolisi enjoys boys' night out

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Kolisi spending time with his Springboks mates.

Fans showed love to Siya and encouraged him to keep going despite the negativity on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News