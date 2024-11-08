It's no longer news that Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi has announced their divorce after spending eight years as a couple

The South African businesswoman has returned fully to social media after taking a short break since the announcement was made

Briefly News takes a look at the comments the former wife of the Springboks captain released on her return to Instagram

Rachel Kolisi, ex-wife of Siya Kolisi, has released an emotional statement as she fully returns to social media amid separating from the Springboks captain.

The Mzansi businesswoman and the Rugby superstar announced their divorce last month. This news surprised South Africans, as they are seen as one of the country's power couples.

Briefly News has broken down Rachel's comment about the issue on her official Instagram page into five emotional statements.

Siya Kolisi celebrates with Rachel Smith and family after defeating New Zealand during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match. Photo: Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Five emotional statements by 'healing' Rachel Kolisi

1. 'This is so hard'

The fitness enthusiast began her statement with a personal confession about their decision to part ways, which she claimed was so hard.

The separation has evidently taken a toll on her, and she didn't hold back in admitting how difficult the situation is.

2. 'I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love'

The 34-year-old also confirmed that those close to her have shown her kindness and love since the announcement of her divorce.

Despite being down about the issue, She feels relieved and overwhelmed by the level of affection she's gotten.

3. 'I'm so grateful'

The South African businesswoman went on to thank her fans and family for their support since the whole saga was announced last month.

4. 'Fully committed to my healing journey'

Rachel also expressed her willingness to commence a healing journey. The healing process might take some time, but it's a challenge she's looking forward to and committed to.

5. 'Peace is my portion.'

She concluded her statement with a perfect ending, choosing peace over everything despite the difficult time she was going through.

