Springbok fly-half Handré Pollard and his wife Marise delighted fans with their stunning family pictures shared on Instagram

The rugby star's wife posted the lovely snaps, which drew heartfelt comments from netizens who praised their elegance

The family, which recently moved back to Mzansi after residing in the UK for quite some time, where Pollard was plying his trade, were graciously welcomed by netizens

Marise, the wife of Springboks star Handré Pollard, shared gorgeous pictures of their family on Instagram, touching the hearts of fans. In one adorable photo, Pollard is seen wearing his Boks kit while holding their son, Hunter André, who recently turned one.

“So Glad You’re Home!” : Fans Gush Over Handré Pollard’s Family Reunion Post

Life abroad in Market Harborough

The couple were based in Market Harborough, a charming town in England, after the Boks fly-half joined Leicester Tigers three years ago.

In March, Pollard decided to return to South Africa, rejoining his former team, the Bulls, ahead of the 2025–26 season.

Baby news and a growing family

In April, the Pollards announced on Instagram that they were expecting a new baby. The exciting news came shortly after Hunter celebrated his first birthday. Marise shared a sweet video featuring her husband and son, with a heartwarming caption confirming that they are expecting a baby girl in October.

South Africans react with love to the pictures

Boks beat Italy in Pretoria

The Springboks kicked off their Test season with a dominant 42-24 win over a stubborn Italian side at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. It was a game of two halves with the Boks dominating the first half, but the Italians tried to claw their way back into the game after the break.

The Boks finally had their breakthrough when captain Jesse Kriel, who led the Boks in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi, scored the team's first try in the 11th minute, chasing down a well-weighted grubber kick to draw first blood.

Handré Pollard's incision came into the party when he made the follow-up conversion. The Italians kept the Boks at bay with their resilient defence that was a spanner in the works for the South Africans.

Italy roared back after the break, turning up the intensity with four spirited tries, standout finishes from Pablo Dimcheff and Niccolò Cannone slicing the deficit to 35-24 and rattling the hosts.

But just when the visitors threatened to make it a nervy finish, Marco van Staden barged over in the dying moments, slamming the door shut and sealing a 42-24 victory for the Boks.

