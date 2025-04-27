Rachel Kolisi and Layla Kolbe have joined Handre Pollard and his partner Marise Pollard for the celebration of their son's first ever birthday in the United Kingdom

The Springbok star alongside his family and friends organised a colourful birthday party for their son, Hunter Andre Pollard

The South African rugby community especially the lovely couple's fans showed love and support, making it a memorable day for the Pollards on social media

Rachel Kolisi and Layla Kolbe joined South African rugby superstar Handre Pollard and his wife, Marise, to celebrate their son as he marked his first birthday.

Hunter Andre Pollard turned one on Friday, April 25, 2025, and was duly celebrated by his parents and other well-wishers.

The South African couple organised a colourful birthday party for their son, with family and friends joining them in the celebrations.

Handre Pollard embraces his wife Marise Malherbe as he celebrates winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Photo: Thomas Samson.

Handre and Marise Pollard have settled in Market Harborough, a charming town in England, when the Boks star joined Leicester Tigers three years ago.

In March, the Springboks star decided to return to South Africa, rejoining his former team, the Bulls, ahead of the 2025–26 season.

Handre Pollard’s son marks his 1st birthday

Pollard's wife, Marise, and the Springboks star shared several photos from the birthday party on social media.

Marise added a heartfelt caption to the post:

"Congratulations on your FIRST birthday, our sunshine boy ☀️💛 Thank you for the best year of our lives. You came to change us, forever in the best way possible. It's the best thing in the world to be your mom and dad. We love you incredibly," the caption read.

She further revealed that they were not only celebrating Hunter’s birthday:

"We got to celebrate Hunter’s first and Milan’s second birthday together yesterday with our friends on this side of the world. We are beyond grateful for you guys and feel so blessed to have each and every one of you in our lives ☀️," she concluded.

Rachel Kolisi and Layla Kolbe celebrate Pollard’s son on his 1st birthday

Siya Kolisi’s estranged wife, Rachel, joined Handre and Marise in celebrating Hunter on his first birthday.

The South African businesswoman took to Marise Pollard’s comment section to wish the little boy a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday sweet boy x," Siya Kolisi’s former partner wrote.

Rachel Kolisi and Layla Kolbe celebrate Handre Pollard's son on his one year birthday. Photo: marisepollard.

Cheslin Kolbe’s wife, Layla, who recently celebrated her own 33rd birthday, also joined Rachel in celebrating Hunter, reacting warmly to Marise’s post.

"He’s so cute!!! Happy 1st Birthday our gorgeous boy! God bless you always ❤️," the mother of three commented.

Reactions as Pollard celebrates son's birthday

kristinephipps said:

"heart is so full!! happy birthday beautiful Hunter ♥️ we love you guys!!"

eatpraylove_11 wrote:

"Happy birthday Hunter. The little girls are already after you. Gorgeous like his mum and dad 💕🌻🎉🎂"

Marise Lingenfelder reacted:

"Congratulations on your little boy's 1st birthday!"

oom.senzo joked:

"Happy birthday 🎂 hope Project Pollard is going well😀"

mrs_nicole_mik shared:

"My sons 2nd birthday today aswell! Happy birthday to your prince! 😍"

sonia.wilkinsonn reacted:

"Congratulations, just his first birthday. May all the prayers that are made for his beyond, everything be preserved. Enjoying him ☺️"

Nicola Van Der Westhuizen added:

"Congratulations Dearest Hunter on your 1st birthday! May dear Jesus bless you infinitely. Tons of love 🍭💙💜"

