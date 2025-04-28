Rachel Kolisi grew emotional seeing Siya Kolisi’s sister, Liphelo, prepare for her matric dance, reflecting on how much she has grown since being adopted in 2014

Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, has shared a heartfelt glimpse into a significant milestone for Siya’s sister, Liphelo, as she prepared for her matric dance.

Rachel Kolisi Emotional as Siya’s Sister Celebrates Matric Dance

A special moment for Liphelo

Taking to TikTok, Rachel opened up about the emotional experience of watching Liphelo get ready for her big night. Rachel revealed that she felt overwhelmed with emotion seeing how beautiful and grown-up Liphelo looked, even admitting that the sight almost brought her to tears.

Rachel and Siya adopted his two younger siblings, Liyema and Liphelo, in 2014 following the tragic death of their mother. The siblings had spent time in orphanages before finding a permanent home with the Kolisis. Since then, Rachel has played a pivotal role as a mother figure in their lives.

Maintaining family bonds after divorce

Despite her split from Siya, Rachel has remained close to his siblings. The couple, who share two children of their own — Nicholas and Keziah — announced their separation in October 2024, shocking South Africans. Since then, they have largely lived separate lives, even spending the festive season apart, with Rachel celebrating Christmas alongside all four children, while Siya ushered in the New Year abroad. Rachel’s bond with Liphelo appears particularly strong, with the young woman frequently featuring in Rachel’s social media posts. Her involvement in Liphelo’s special night reaffirms her ongoing support and care for Siya’s family despite the end of their marriage.

Rachel’s continued support for the Springbok family

Rachel has also maintained her ties to other members of the Springbok community. Recently, she joined fellow Springbok WAGs in penning birthday tributes to Handré Pollard’s son on his first birthday, highlighting her enduring connection to the wider rugby family.

A poignant reminder

Rachel’s touching tribute to Liphelo’s matric dance serves as a poignant reminder that even amid personal changes, family bonds can remain unshaken. Her emotional reaction captured the hearts of many followers, who praised her unwavering love and support.

