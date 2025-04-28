Siya Kolisi's former wife, Rachel Kolisi, was spotted showing off her ride said to be worth R1.9 million as she takes the Springboks star's sister to her matric ball

The South African businesswoman still has a close relationship with the two-time rugby world cup winner's siblings, and she's been seen sharing different post of her with them on social media

The 35-year-old continues to enjoy her time with Siya's siblings despite being separated from her marriage with the South African rugby superstar

The sudden separation between Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi has in no way affected the former's relationship with her ex-husband's siblings.

Siya's estranged wife still has a strong relationship with both Liyema and Liphelo, and she was recently seen having a good time with the Springboks star's sister, who was attending her matric ball.

The former WAG was seen in tears as Liphelo was preparing for her matric dance. She opened up on how she was emotional about seeing Siya's sister get ready for the ball.

Siya Kolisi celebrates with Rachel Smith and family after winning the Rugby World Cup in 2023. Photo: Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi flaunts her R1.9m car

In another viral video shared by Rachel on TikTok, she was spotted showing off her Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe as she prepared to take Liphelo for her matric dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 35-year-old gave the Boks star's sister a royal honour while she showed off her look for her matric ball.

The Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe in the background of the video is reported to be valued at a staggering price of R1.9 million.

Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 Coupe specifications

According to the Citizen, the GLC 43 Coupe features a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid turbocharged engine, replacing the previous 3.0-litre bi-turbo V6. This electrified four-cylinder engine produces 300kW and 500Nm, with an additional 10kW available for short bursts.

Although it’s down by 13kW and 20Nm compared to the V6, the 48-volt assisted engine delivers its power to all four wheels via a nine-speed MCT transmission.

It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, reaches a top speed of 250 km/h, and has a fuel consumption of approximately 10.3 l/100km, with an electric range of up to 12 km.

Additional features include AMG-specific exterior and interior design elements, including 20-inch wheels.

Fans react to Rachel Kolisi's video on social media

Nzuks said:

"Wow Phelo yo Matric Dance Dress Yinhle cc 🙌🙌🙏, Thanks Rachel for the support."

Siz wrote:

"She is Gorgeous please she looks like a child she is, she doesn’t look like a grown woman walking red carpet🔥💃."

Tee The Beautician reacted:

"Oh Rachel... Siya fumbled gold right here... But I'm glad you left him not his siblings 🥺🥺❤️. May you be blessed abundantly."

SosoC commented:

"Oh why am I crying....Thank U Sisi Rachel....God is watching❤️🙏."

ismeraldabdk added:

"You Are a good Mom Rachel . Love you and Greetings from Germany."

Rachel Kolisi celebrates Pollard's son 1 year birthday

Briefly News earlier reported that Rachel Kolisi joined others to celebrate Handre Pollard's son on his first-ever birthday.

Layla Kolbe also celebrated the Boks fly-half son's on his birthday anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News