"Very Nice": Broke NSFAS Student’s R383 Grocery Haul Leaves Mzansi Impressed

A young lady became the talk of the town after she showcased what she got for R383, which left SA amazed

The stunner also expressed how she was able to stick to her budget despite the rising cost of food prices

Mzansi netizens reacted as they took to the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the grocery haul

In a time when food prices continue to soar, one broke National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) student in South Africa has found a way to keep her grocery costs under control, and Mzansi is loving it!

Broke student's R383 grocery haul

A young woman shared how she had restocked her groceries with a budget of just R383. This savvy student was able to snag an impressive array of essentials without breaking the bank.

In a video that quickly gained traction on social media, the lady took to her platform under the handle @inam0605 to showcase her grocery haul. Despite the ever-increasing prices of basic food items, she managed to buy everything from four packets of Lucky Star instant noodles for R90, Jungle Oats for R35, Best Cook Barbeque sauce for R24, 2 packets of pasta for R20, eggs for R54, sausage, viennas, polony, chicken, tomato paste, and her Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) take away.

She shared in the comments, explaining how she had to be strategic with her purchases to stretch her limited funds by saying:

"Bhala I list f , uqale ngento ezibalulekileyo ezihluthisayo. Stores ezithanda ubane discounts should be your go-to."

South Africans were quick to react, with many praising the student’s budgeting skills. In the comments section, they expressed admiration for her ability to find deals and make her money go further, even in a tough economic climate. Mzansi viewers shared their own tips for grocery shopping on a budget, while others simply expressed their amazement at how much she was able to buy for R383.

This video is a helpful reminder that, despite growing living expenses, it is still feasible to make ends meet with a little forethought and innovation. This broke student's food haul serves as a reminder to students who are having financial difficulties that even with the most limited budgets, proper planning and astute buying can help you get by.

Watch the footage of the young lady's grocery haul.

SA reacts to the student's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the young's budget-friendly grocery haul, saying:

R Bliss said:

"Lucky Star noodles are very nice, don't judge them."

Mx_reaa added:

"Do the noodles have fish or it's just normal noodles? (genuinely asking)."

Ashley Matakanye wrote:

"Buying takeaway to celebrate that you bought groceries."

TK expressed:

"Noodles are the one thing I'll never cheap out on, Kellogs, Maggi or nothing, I already despise eating them every day, now I must suffer while eating them as well? But shoutout to you for real."

Sikhakhaneasanda inquired:

"Are the noodles good, though? I’ve been scared to try."

Students showcasing their cheap grocery hauls

