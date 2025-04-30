"Teach Me Your Ways": Student on a Budget Showcases Grocery Haul, SA Is Impressed

A young lady amazed the online community with her budget-friendly grocery haul, which she proudly showed off

She expressed how she felt about the food prices in a TikTok video that was circulating on social media

South African online users were stunned by the number of items she purchased and shared their thoughts in the comments

A young South African student gave viewers a glimpse into her budget-friendly grocery haul that left many stunned.

A young lady in Mzansi flexed her student budget grocery haul in a TikTok video. Image: @destiny.mazibuko

Student shows off smart budget grocery haul

The hun who goes by the handle @destiny.mazibuko proudly displayed a range of essential food items she managed to purchase while sticking to a tight student budget.

From staple items like rice, pasta, cereal, milk, eggs, oil and tinned foods to some snacks and cleaning supplies, the haul showcased her strategic approach to making her money stretch. She expressed how she felt about the food prices in her TikTok caption, saying:

"Things are so expensive guyzz."

South Africans were stunned by the number of items she managed to get, as they were quick to respond, with many expressing admiration for her budgeting skills. Others praised her for being transparent and inspiring, while a few were surprised that such good deals could still be found, given the rising cost of living in Mzansi.

The clip also sparked a conversation around student financial struggles and the importance of budgeting, especially when living away from home.

Watch the video of the young lady's impressive grocery haul below:

Mzansi reacts to the student's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the young's budget-friendly grocery haul, saying:

Busisobophasithole suggested:

"Also, try Pick’nPay when it comes to meat, you won’t regret it."

Sindiii was shocked by the number of items the young lady got, adding:

"Hawu sisi, I thought you said you bought a “few things."

To which the student responded by saying:

"Most of the things from my grocery list didn’t come out."

Makubulasiphiwe was impressed:

"Teach me your way."

Just for fun wrote:

"You really prioritise breakfast."

Lady Londy replied:

"Hi. Ngicela wenze eye R250 for the whole month."

Morare_M asked:

"You even buy salt as a student? Life yeeee neh."

Mandlasiir simply said:

"How I wish to be so financially wise."

A young woman in South Africa showcased her budget grocery haul as a student. Image: @destiny.mazibuko

One student in South Africa left many people speechless as he boasted about how he managed to buy groceries for less than R1,000.

