One student in South Africa left many people speechless as he boasted about how he managed to buy groceries for less than R1,000.

A young gent flexed his grocery haul for under R1000, which left South Africans impressed.

Student share grocery haul for less than R1k

While taking to his TikTok account under the handle @yonela_catingana, the young man's video has sparked a wave of reactions from fellow students and shoppers who were amazed at the budget-friendly haul.

In the clip @yonela_catingana showcased a variety of items and he went on to say that he made use of his extra savings card for discount deals. He bought different types of meats, which he showed off for R166. @yonela_catingana also got Tastic rice for R47, he unveiled the four packets of pasta he got for all at R60 with the use of his extra saving card.

The young man purchased two five packs of Kellogg's Noodles for R57 with his extra saving card, the French polony, eggs, bread and butter he bought for R100. As for the baked beans, which he got four, however, in the store it was being sold for R32 for two, and the Lucky Star four as well, priced at R17.99 for each.

He got different kinds of spices, snacks, toiletries, fruits, and more. @yonela_catingana went on to say there are a few other items which people may not have seen as he already has it, hence why he did not buy them.

Take a look at the man's grocery haul below:

Mzansi reacts to the student's grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the young's budget-friendly grocery haul saying:

Lee.ann was amazed:

"Students that spend their NSFAS wisely impress me as a taxpayer and a mother whose child couldn’t get in because apparently “we are privileged enough to afford."

Farm Guy Brian shared:

"I used to buy everything in bulk at the beginning of every semester knowing I'll be spending at least R500 for meat and R250 for toiletries monthly. Saving a lot of money in the process."

Boineelo was inspired by the man's way of spending money adding:

"Thanks hle this month I'm using your video to purchase my grocery."

MillicentTheLioness expressed:

"I'm so proud of you. Your shopping skills are on point. For the number of things you got with that value shows you are smart with money. Keep it up my boy."

Maps replied:

"You really are a smart buyer, impressed."

Xolile.io commented:

"No other grocery haul post has made me this happy. I danced right through all the slides."

People showcasing their cheap grocery hauls

One South African lady showed off everything she got from Makro in a TikTok video making rounds online.

