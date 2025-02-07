“Sbwl”: Broke Student Shares Relatable Mini Grocery Haul in Video, SA Reacts

A young lady gave viewers a glimpse into life as she showed off her broke student mini-grocery haul

One woman in South Africa showed off her broke student mini-grocery haul in a TikTok video which has gone viral.

Broke student shows mini grocery haul

The video, posted under the TikTok handle @fazel_seshokae, showcases the essentials the woman was able to buy on a tight budget, highlighting her creative yet relatable shopping choices.

In the clip, the student proudly presents items like water, tomato sauce, mayonnaise, Aromat, eggs, garlic, fruits, cabbage, pasta, and more. She went on to say that she spent about R368.89 for her groceries.

While taking to her TikTok caption @fazel_seshokae simply said the following:

"I was actually adding on things I thought I needed."

The video has since gained significant traction, with thousands of likes and comments on the platform within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA amped over woman's grocery haul

Many people were amazed by how many items the student could get for such a low price, while others were not impressed by what the student bought, so they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Kitsoww said:

"Staying at them as a first year is such a canon event have fun though."

A wholeangelface added:

"I think I saw you today A block?"

Ntokiey wrote:

"Sbwl to buy serious groceries like you and actually cook ( I hate cooking)."

Student shows off her grocery haul

