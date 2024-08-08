A woman showed off her R362 grocery haul on TikTok, and people thoroughly enjoyed watching the video

In the clip, the hun unveiled all the various items she bought from the store, and the footage gained massive attraction

Social media users were excited to go shopping for their own budget-friendly groceries as they flocked to the comments section

A lady flexed her grocery haul in a TikTok video making rounds on social media, which left many people with mixed reactions.

A woman showed off her R362 grocery haul, which left South Africans with mixed reactions. Image: @nokwaziie4321

Source: TikTok

Student shares R362 grocery haul

TikTok user @nokwaziie4321 showed off what she bought for R367. The hun unveiled her groceries, and she got butter, three packets of mallows, three packets of biscuits, chocolate spread, pasta, bread, chips, yoghurt, juice, clothing and more.

While taking to her TikTok captions, the young hun simply said:

"I’m broke."

Watch the video below:

SA amped over woman's grocery haul

Many people were amazed by how many items the student could get for such a low price, while others were not impressed by what the student bought, so they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

I like apples and bananas said:

"Nna I thought you bought meat, rice and vegetables! kante you bought snacks?"

User cracked a joke, saying:

"Lol, chomi grocery Koda I see sweets be Rama."

Keke commented

"Making a grocery haul and showing us snacks, sunglasses, and a dress is wild sis."

Bucks shared:

"That's a snack haul, my sister."

Precious|psych student diaries wrote:

"I love your hauls."

Source: Briefly News