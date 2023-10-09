Katy Mixon's wedding, weight loss, children, spouse and net worth

Where was Katy Mixon's wedding? Katy Mixon is an American actress known for her work in film and television. Mixon has appeared in various roles, the most prominent being the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, which aired from 2010 to 2016. After her immense success, fans have been curious about Katy Mixon's children, career, and personal life.

Mixon at ABC's TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event on August 05, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Katy's film roles have demonstrated her versatility as an actress. In addition to her television work, she has appeared in several films, including Four Christmases and Hell or High Water.

Katy Mixon's profiles and bio

Full name Katy Elizabeth Mixon Gender Female Date of birth March 30, 1981 Age 42 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Pensacola, Florida, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Aries Body measurements 33-27-35 Inches Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 57 kg (Approx) Hair colour Dark Brown Eye colour Light Brown Marital status Married Husband Breaux Greer Children Kingston Saint Greer & Elektra Saint Greer College Alabama School Profession Actress, Model Net worth $10 million

How old is Katy Mixon?

Katy, whose full name is Katy Elizabeth Mixon, was born on March 30, 1981, in Pensacola, Florida, USA. Katy Mixon's age is 42 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality. She grew up in the Southern United States, and her Southern roots influenced her early life.

Mixon gained widespread recognition for her role as Victoria Flynn in the popular drama series Mike & Molly. Photo: @mixon's (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Katy Mixon's education

Katy Mixon attended the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she honed her acting skills and received formal training in theatre. Later on, she gained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellow School of Drama.

Katy Mixon's family

Katy's father, Fred Mixon, played drums in a local band, while her mother, Donna Mixon, was once the first alternate for Miss Louisiana. She was brought up alongside her seven siblings in Pensacola, Florida, United States of America.

Katy Mixon's marriage

Katy and Breaux Greer met in 2014 when she hired him as a personal trainer. They started dating and eventually got engaged. They tied the knot in October 2016 and have two children together.

Who is Katy Mixon's spouse?

Mixon's spouse is Breaux Greer. Breaux is a former American javelin thrower and Olympic athlete. Greer was born on October 19, 1976, in Houston, Texas, USA. He is considered one of the top American javelin throwers of his generation.

Greer competed in the Olympic Games multiple times. He participated in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the 2004 Athens Olympics, and the 2008 Beijing Olympics, representing the United States in javelin throwing.

Breaux Greer competes in the men's javelin throw qualifications at the Olympic Stadium on 26 August 2004, during the Olympic Games athletic competitions in Athens. AFP Photo Eric Feferberg

Source: Getty Images

Does Katy Mixon have kids?

Katy Mixon has two children. She and her fiancé, Breaux Greer, welcomed their first child, a son named Kingston Saint Greer, on May 19, 2017. They later had their second child, a daughter named Elektra Saint Greer, on May 16, 2018.

Katy Mixon's career

Mixon received her first professional acting role in 2001 when she played Calpurnia in Julius Caesar, a stage production of Shakespeare's. Mixon gained widespread recognition for her role as Victoria Flynn in the popular drama series Mike & Molly.

Katy Mixon's movies and TV shows

In addition to her work, Katy Mixon has appeared in several films and television shows. Below are her notable films:

Films

2008: Four Christmases

2011: Take Shelter

2016: Hell or High Water

2005: The Quiet

2006: Blind Dating

2009: State of Play

2011: Drive Angry

2008: Finding Amanda

2008: The Informers

2009: All About Steve

Television shows

2007: Reinventing the Wheelers

2009-2013: Eastbound & Down

2010-2016: Mike & Molly

2011-2015: Two and a Half Men

2013: Scare Tactics

2016-2021: American Housewife

2021: Young Sheldon

Katy Mixon's singing

While Katy Mixon is not primarily known as a singer, her acting roles have occasionally incorporated singing, allowing her to demonstrate her versatility as an entertainer. Here are a few instances where Katy has been involved in singing:

In the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly , Katy Mixon's character, Victoria Flynn, is depicted as a singer.

, Katy Mixon's character, Victoria Flynn, is depicted as a singer. In the ABC comedy series American Housewife, Mixon's character, Katie Otto, has occasionally been involved in musical scenes.

Mixon received her first professional acting role in 2001 when she played Calpurnia in Julius Caesar, a stage production of Shakespeare's. Photo: @mixon's (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old was Katy Mixon in Mike and Molly?

Mixon was born on March 30, 1981, and the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly aired from 2010 to 2016. Therefore, she was around 29 when the series began in 2010 and 35 when it concluded in 2016.

Who is Betsy on Two and a Half Men?

Katy Mixon portrayed the character of Betsy in Two and a Half Men. She appeared in several episodes during the show's run.

Who is Molly's sister?

In the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, Molly's sister is Victoria Flynn, who actress Katy Mixon portrays. Victoria is one of the main characters on the show and plays the younger sister of the lead character, Molly Flynn, who Melissa McCarthy portrays.

Katy Mixon's weight loss journey

In 2015, Mixon gained weight to suit the role of Kattie Otto in the American Housewife television series. After the series, she embarked on her weight loss journey. Katy reportedly lost weight using Thin Zone Keto Boost.

Where is Katy Mixon now?

Katy is still active in the entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Victoria Flynn in the popular drama series Mike & Molly.

What is Katy Mixon's net worth?

The American actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She derives her earnings from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

The above concerns Katy Mixon's wedding, weight loss, and career. She is known for her Southern charm, comedic timing, and ability to play various characters. Her flawless acting career has earned her a special position in the hearts of numerous entertainment enthusiasts.

