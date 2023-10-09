Katy Mixon's wedding, weight loss, children, spouse and net worth
Where was Katy Mixon's wedding? Katy Mixon is an American actress known for her work in film and television. Mixon has appeared in various roles, the most prominent being the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, which aired from 2010 to 2016. After her immense success, fans have been curious about Katy Mixon's children, career, and personal life.
Katy's film roles have demonstrated her versatility as an actress. In addition to her television work, she has appeared in several films, including Four Christmases and Hell or High Water.
Katy Mixon's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Katy Elizabeth Mixon
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|March 30, 1981
|Age
|42 years (As of 2023)
|Birthplace
|Pensacola, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Body measurements
|33-27-35 Inches
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches
|Weight
|57 kg (Approx)
|Hair colour
|Dark Brown
|Eye colour
|Light Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Breaux Greer
|Children
|Kingston Saint Greer & Elektra Saint Greer
|College
|Alabama School
|Profession
|Actress, Model
|Net worth
|$10 million
How old is Katy Mixon?
Katy, whose full name is Katy Elizabeth Mixon, was born on March 30, 1981, in Pensacola, Florida, USA. Katy Mixon's age is 42 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality. She grew up in the Southern United States, and her Southern roots influenced her early life.
Katy Mixon's education
Katy Mixon attended the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she honed her acting skills and received formal training in theatre. Later on, she gained her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellow School of Drama.
Katy Mixon's family
Katy's father, Fred Mixon, played drums in a local band, while her mother, Donna Mixon, was once the first alternate for Miss Louisiana. She was brought up alongside her seven siblings in Pensacola, Florida, United States of America.
Katy Mixon's marriage
Katy and Breaux Greer met in 2014 when she hired him as a personal trainer. They started dating and eventually got engaged. They tied the knot in October 2016 and have two children together.
Who is Katy Mixon's spouse?
Mixon's spouse is Breaux Greer. Breaux is a former American javelin thrower and Olympic athlete. Greer was born on October 19, 1976, in Houston, Texas, USA. He is considered one of the top American javelin throwers of his generation.
Greer competed in the Olympic Games multiple times. He participated in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the 2004 Athens Olympics, and the 2008 Beijing Olympics, representing the United States in javelin throwing.
Does Katy Mixon have kids?
Katy Mixon has two children. She and her fiancé, Breaux Greer, welcomed their first child, a son named Kingston Saint Greer, on May 19, 2017. They later had their second child, a daughter named Elektra Saint Greer, on May 16, 2018.
Katy Mixon's career
Mixon received her first professional acting role in 2001 when she played Calpurnia in Julius Caesar, a stage production of Shakespeare's. Mixon gained widespread recognition for her role as Victoria Flynn in the popular drama series Mike & Molly.
Katy Mixon's movies and TV shows
In addition to her work, Katy Mixon has appeared in several films and television shows. Below are her notable films:
Films
- 2008: Four Christmases
- 2011: Take Shelter
- 2016: Hell or High Water
- 2005: The Quiet
- 2006: Blind Dating
- 2009: State of Play
- 2011: Drive Angry
- 2008: Finding Amanda
- 2008: The Informers
- 2009: All About Steve
Television shows
- 2007: Reinventing the Wheelers
- 2009-2013: Eastbound & Down
- 2010-2016: Mike & Molly
- 2011-2015: Two and a Half Men
- 2013: Scare Tactics
- 2016-2021: American Housewife
- 2021: Young Sheldon
Katy Mixon's singing
While Katy Mixon is not primarily known as a singer, her acting roles have occasionally incorporated singing, allowing her to demonstrate her versatility as an entertainer. Here are a few instances where Katy has been involved in singing:
- In the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, Katy Mixon's character, Victoria Flynn, is depicted as a singer.
- In the ABC comedy series American Housewife, Mixon's character, Katie Otto, has occasionally been involved in musical scenes.
How old was Katy Mixon in Mike and Molly?
Mixon was born on March 30, 1981, and the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly aired from 2010 to 2016. Therefore, she was around 29 when the series began in 2010 and 35 when it concluded in 2016.
Who is Betsy on Two and a Half Men?
Katy Mixon portrayed the character of Betsy in Two and a Half Men. She appeared in several episodes during the show's run.
Who is Molly's sister?
In the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly, Molly's sister is Victoria Flynn, who actress Katy Mixon portrays. Victoria is one of the main characters on the show and plays the younger sister of the lead character, Molly Flynn, who Melissa McCarthy portrays.
Katy Mixon's weight loss journey
In 2015, Mixon gained weight to suit the role of Kattie Otto in the American Housewife television series. After the series, she embarked on her weight loss journey. Katy reportedly lost weight using Thin Zone Keto Boost.
Where is Katy Mixon now?
Katy is still active in the entertainment industry. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Victoria Flynn in the popular drama series Mike & Molly.
What is Katy Mixon's net worth?
The American actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million. She derives her earnings from her successful career in the entertainment industry.
The above concerns Katy Mixon's wedding, weight loss, and career. She is known for her Southern charm, comedic timing, and ability to play various characters. Her flawless acting career has earned her a special position in the hearts of numerous entertainment enthusiasts.
