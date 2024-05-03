A woman from East London shared on a Facebook group images of the shack she had built using her own money

Sharing pictures of her sleeping and kitchen area, the woman asked the online community for advice on her newly built home

Social media users took to the comment section to provide a few helpful suggestions to the woman

A woman proudly showed off a shack she built using money from her own pocket. Images: Unathi Libubom Aliva

Source: Facebook

A woman living in East London in the Eastern Cape shared pictures of the shack she had built using her money.

Going to the Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen", the woman, Unathi Libubom Aliva, posted a few images of the inside of her new home.

The interior snaps include her sleeping area, a makeshift kitchen, a space for her cupboards, and a side of the shack that hung her clothing and bags.

The mother of two captioned her Facebook post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"First time posting. I just moved into my own shack that I built with my own money. Any corrections, please. I'm new."

Unathi posted several pictures of her shack. Image: Unathi Libubom Aliva

Source: Facebook

Social media users advise the woman on her newly built shack

A few people took to Unathi's comment section to lend a few words of encouragement and advice.

Impressed with Unathi's attempt at building a home, Mawabo wrote:

"I love it, wow."

Providing the corrections Unathi had asked for, Mamaduna Mankwali Baleka shared:

"It's very nice. Please remove that stove on top of the microwave."

It seems Unathi may have visitors soon, as Nolu Konyana commented:

"Coming for coffee and smiley ke baby girl. So beautiful."

Woman shares a video of a shack with 2 rooms

In February, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town woman showed off her decor skills she had applied to her two-room shack.

The mother revealed her open-plan kitchen and living area in her TikTok video. In the kitchen, she has a stove, cupboards, a microwave, and a washing machine, to name a few. In her living room, she has blue velvet sofas, a cute table, a rug, a TV stand, and a flat-screen TV.

The lady didn't leave netizens hanging after a beautiful show-off. She plugged them with the stores where she got some of the stuff in her house.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News