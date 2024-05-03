Global site navigation

Woman Shows Off Shack She Built With Her Own Money
Women Empowerment

Woman Shows Off Shack She Built With Her Own Money

by  Jade Rhode
  • A woman from East London shared on a Facebook group images of the shack she had built using her own money
  • Sharing pictures of her sleeping and kitchen area, the woman asked the online community for advice on her newly built home
  • Social media users took to the comment section to provide a few helpful suggestions to the woman

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Black woman posing for photo
A woman proudly showed off a shack she built using money from her own pocket. Images: Unathi Libubom Aliva
Source: Facebook

A woman living in East London in the Eastern Cape shared pictures of the shack she had built using her money.

Going to the Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen", the woman, Unathi Libubom Aliva, posted a few images of the inside of her new home.

The interior snaps include her sleeping area, a makeshift kitchen, a space for her cupboards, and a side of the shack that hung her clothing and bags.

Read also

White makoti uses a hot pot to iron, SA proud: "Pay lobola twice"

The mother of two captioned her Facebook post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"First time posting. I just moved into my own shack that I built with my own money. Any corrections, please. I'm new."
Screenshot of the inside of a shack.
Unathi posted several pictures of her shack. Image: Unathi Libubom Aliva
Source: Facebook

Social media users advise the woman on her newly built shack

A few people took to Unathi's comment section to lend a few words of encouragement and advice.

Impressed with Unathi's attempt at building a home, Mawabo wrote:

"I love it, wow."

Providing the corrections Unathi had asked for, Mamaduna Mankwali Baleka shared:

"It's very nice. Please remove that stove on top of the microwave."

It seems Unathi may have visitors soon, as Nolu Konyana commented:

"Coming for coffee and smiley ke baby girl. So beautiful."

Woman shares a video of a shack with 2 rooms

Read also

South African man proposes to his girlfriend in a Pick n Pay store, shares TikTok video

In February, Briefly News reported that a Cape Town woman showed off her decor skills she had applied to her two-room shack.

The mother revealed her open-plan kitchen and living area in her TikTok video. In the kitchen, she has a stove, cupboards, a microwave, and a washing machine, to name a few. In her living room, she has blue velvet sofas, a cute table, a rug, a TV stand, and a flat-screen TV.

The lady didn't leave netizens hanging after a beautiful show-off. She plugged them with the stores where she got some of the stuff in her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel