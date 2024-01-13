A mother of two young children in Johannesburg is proving that women can do it all, and look gorgeous while at it

Despite funding challenges, working, and having two little ones, the hard-working woman persevered, and now has a master’s degree from a prestigious South African university

Briefly News chatted with Tshidi Vilakazi, who shared more about her inspiring journey in the legal fraternity

Balancing motherhood with a career and studies is no child’s play – but that’s exactly what one Johannesburg mom of two did!

Tshidi Vilakazi is a mother of two and a master's graduate. Image: Tshidi Vilakazi/Supplied.

Stunning Tshidi Vilakazi recently obtained her Master of Laws from the University of the Witwatersrand, despite facing many challenges along the way.

She posted about her victory on LinkedIn and Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor reached out to the inspiring woman to hear more about her story.

Johannesburg mom faced many struggles

Tshidi explains that her road to success wasn’t an easy one. For this reason, she feels overjoyed about the wonderful academic win:

“I did the LLM for two years at Wits, commencing in 2021. 2022 was a challenging year for me and I was convinced that I would not finish the programme.

"Being highly pregnant with twins and having to work full time and study was extremely challenging. However, one thing that obtaining my LLM proved is that, with God, I can do anything I set my mind to do.”

The 31-year-old notes that obtaining funding for her studies was a tremendous struggle, but somehow, she made it through:

“Receiving university funding, despite being an ‘A’ student, was incredibly difficult and posed the biggest challenge to my road to success as it threatened my journey to obtaining my qualification.

"However, having been signed to Bowmans in 2014 to do articles of clerkship in 2017, I reached out to the firm to sponsor my fees for 2015 and 2016 to complete my qualification – without that scholarship, I would not be where I am today.”

Lawyer thrilled about the win

Tshidi says that being a lawyer has always been her childhood dream and she looks forward to growing in different avenues of the legal fraternity:

“As a child, I always wanted to be a lawyer. That’s one dream that I was set on achieving. I love everything about my career. I have been lucky to have been exposed to different aspects of the law.

“Working at the Constitutional Court in 2017 was a life-changing experience and was a real reflection of the power of the law to effect change. Now working in a top five law firm, it is phenomenal to assist large corporations to get their deals across and be part of transactions that are industry-changing.”

