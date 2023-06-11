A young woman from Johannesburg who graduated as a lawyer from the University of the Witwatersrand is excited about becoming a high court attorney

The sis shared the momentous occasion on LinkedIn and explained that although the journey was tough, it was certainly worthwhile

People were proud of the beaut and celebrated her accomplishment with her through the lovely comments they left her

A hard-working law graduate from Johannesburg is amped about becoming a high court attorney and shared the photos from the occasion on social media.

Maselaolo Phaswana is a proud lawyer. Image: Maselaolo Phaswana/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The young woman, who holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Witwatersrand, explained that while the journey was tough, it was certainly worth it.

LinkedIn user, Maselaelo Phaswana, captioned her post:

“Admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. The journey has been long, hard, and challenging but most importantly, worthwhile.

“I had the most special admission conducted by the Honorable Judge Mudau, who then invited me for tea at his chambers.

“I have lived to see the goodness of God in my life and this moment is a testimony of that.”

People wowed by newly minted attorney

The young attorney received praise from people online.

Here are some of the most engaging reactions:

Christian Herselman said:

“Congratulations, Maselaelo Phaswana. Well deserved - not just saying this as one of your favourite colleagues.”

Alex Rampai added:

“You've always been a hard worker and indirectly pushed me at some point.”

Noko Elisabeth Makhura wrote:

“Congratulations, Massie. I'm a super proud aunty of an admitted attorney.”

Oratile Monyeki noted:

“Congratulations, Massie! This is wonderful. Wishing you an even more amazing career, my friend.”

University of Kwazulu-Natal economics graduate thrilled about milestone, opens up about future dreams

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a 23-year-old woman who obtained her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Economics from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and is over the moon about the wonderful feat.

The young lady, originally from the Eastern Cape, shared her news online, impressing LinkedIn users with her academic prowess and success.

Talking to Briefly News' Women Empowerment Editor, Sinazo Geza shared some of her dreams, noting that she would love to obtain a master’s degree in the field.

The young hun is an inspiration to all women who want to take on the commercial sector. Her success inspired many people.

