A hard-working young woman from Eswatini is over the moon about completing her doctoral degree and shared her wonderful news on social media

The sis bagged her PhD in Epidemiology from Kaohsiung Medical University and seemed amped about the win

People congratulated the young woman on the accomplishment and expressed how proud they were of her

A dedicated young woman from Eswatini is excited about completing her doctoral qualification, sharing her news online.

Tiyandza Dlamini is a PhD holder now. Image: Tiyandza Dlamini/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The sis bagged her PhD in Epidemiology from Kaohsiung Medical University, opening up about her news on LinkedIn.

The multitalented lady is a true example of brains and beauty.

Tiyandza Dlamini posted pictures from her graduation day and captioned her photos:

“An investment in knowledge always pays the best interest, Benjamin Franklin noted. PhD in Epidemiology. #investmentbefore30.”

Peeps congratulate young PhD graduate

Tiyandza received the kindest comments on her post.

Here are some of the best reactions to her amazing news and academic milestone:

J..... Shabangu commended her for the dedication she has shown:

“Highest interest [will be] paid to you for your hard work. Siyakubongisa Dlamini Wekunene.”

Bongani Brian Dlamini left her a simple yet thoughtful message:

“Well deserved, Doc. Well done.”

Dumisani Chibanda kindly said:

“Dr Tiyandza dlamini, congratulations.”

Zanele Kunene noted:

“Many congratulations.”

PHUMELELE MELISSSA NKONYANE shared:

“Congratulations are in order, Dr T Dlamini.”

It is so wonderful to see young women reaching big academic milestones and impressing people with their beauty, brains, and class.

Obtaining a PhD, or any academic qualification for that matter, takes years of dedication, hard work, and grit. It is not easy, but certainly a rewarding experience and one that teaches people about the value of perseverance.

