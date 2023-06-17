A determined young Durban woman is over the moon about graduating with her qualification in Financial Accounting

The hard-working lady shared photos from her graduation from Varsity College and looked proud of landing her degree with distinction

People congratulated the newly minted graduate and wished her well for the rest of her endeavours

A dedicated young Durban lady is amped about passing her Financial Accounting degree with distinction.

Malaika Maharaj bagged her financial accounting degree. Image: Malaika Maharaj/LinkedIn

The sis shared her milestone on social media and opened up about how grateful she was to achieve such a monumental accolade.

Malaika Maharaj, who obtained her degree from Varsity College expressed her joy about the win and noted that she wanted to be a chartered accountant:

“Three years, six semesters, 24 modules, and countless hours of hard work later and I am officially a financial accounting graduate!

“It is with great pleasure and honour that I announce my successful completion of my Financial Accounting undergraduate degree with distinction.

"A long and difficult journey has ended with my attainment of distinctions in all modules in all years of study, graduating with an aggregate of 89% and being awarded the top student designation in my undergraduate programme. Here's to a new chapter and being one step closer to CA(SA).”

People wish young accounting graduate well

Malaika received many well wishes.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Dharshan Moodley said:

“Congratulations.”

Kayla Bartman added:

“Congratulations, darling! Fantastic to see you thrive!”

Hyosook Mbu reacted:

“Congratulations, Malaika.”

Thiroshni Mothilall wrote:

“Well done.”

