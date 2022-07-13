Boipelo Mabe is an inspirational woman from a poverty-stricken background and has shown that it's possible to break the cycle of poverty

From living among the shacks of Alexandra and being the daughter of a taxi driver, she paved her way up to being a digital communications professional

Her success story has become a beacon of light to many young people who are carving their desired destiny

Boipelo Mabe is one of the many South Africans from a disadvantaged background who has moved from rags to riches. She grew up in Alexandra, a township in Joburg, with no proper and stable place to call home.

Boipelo Mabe inspires many young South Africans with her success story of moving from rags to riches. Image: @boipelomabe

Her family moved from one place to another as her father, who was a taxi driver, could not afford rent for each place they stayed. Boipelo said:

"I used to be embarrassed by the fact that my dad was a taxi driver, but today I have grown to embrace and celebrate it."

In the midst of all the struggles and hardships that she faced each day, she shared in an interview with DJ Sbu that she created opportunities for herself by being the best at everything she did. From the humble beginnings of being a Clicks magazine cover girl, Miss Alex, volunteering as a political analyst on Soweto TV and a news anchor at Alex FM, to being crowned second princess for the Miss SA beauty pageant in 2017.

Today, Boipelo stands as a successful digital communication professional in the corporate space, a motivational speaker and an influencer. The important element about Boipelo is owning her story of pain and poverty and sharing it to encourage and inspire young people that it is possible to break out of the cycle of poverty.

Nomzamo Mbatha's rags to riches story will leave you feeling inspired

Briefly News previously reported on Nomzamo Mbatha’s rise to fame. Similar to Boipelo, Nomzamo struggled and had tough times before becoming a global celebrity. The actress says she found courage and strength from her grandmother, who taught her to believe in herself.

“My grandmother taught me about being tough. Relying on a single pair of jeans and shoes. That it was never about the clothes on my back. But what I could offer the world. My mind. My heart. My service. That surely my rewards will come one day.”

