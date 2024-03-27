A woman made her mother very proud and bought herself a stunning new vehicle

The lady was captured in a TikTok video driving her brand-new car home to show her mom

The online community reacted to the clip, with many congratulating the woman for her achievement

A woman bought herself a new car, leaving her mother beaming with pride. Images: @makaimmy

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a woman who bought her new car had Mzansi in their feelings.

In the clip uploaded by @makaimmy, the lady can be seen driving her new whip to her home to show her mommy. Her brother accompanied her. He was driving his car in front of hers.

As they stop, the mother can be seen beaming with excitement, ululating at her daughter's achievement. The proud mother walked around the car, giving it a good look. She also strikes some poses next to it.

The daughter said that her mom prayed for her and her brother's success. In the caption, she thanked her for that.

"The fact that I know how much she prayed for this day the one in front is my brothers’ then the one at the back is mine oh what a convoy enkosi Mazulu ❤️."

Lady makes her mom proud with a new car

Watch the touching TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@xx_elle_em_xx said:

"We brag differently because we have praying moms ."

@Sharon Marsh shared:

"I remember when I got mine(2nd hand) , mama was so happy. a few months later I needed new tyres, my gogo gave me 700 to buy all 4 new tyres . for me it was the thought that counted."

@Ise felt envious:

"I pray God keeps my mother so she can experience this ngam ♥️."

@Zimi Buthu beamed:

"I’ve never been this happy for a stranger ."

@Thapelo Tshikhudo felt emotional:

"This literally got me crying thinking that this will never happen to me and my siblings since our mom is no more."

@Mchrisana celebrated:

"Congratulations sthandwa sam❤️❤️❤️"

Woman beams with excitement over new ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a cute captured moment of a woman who bought her first car.

@mpumiiradebe uploaded the cute moment. In the clip, the lady is dressed for the occasion, wearing a comfy white dress while holding a J.C. Le Roux champagne. The car was uncovered behind her; it was a white Kia Picanto - as cute as the owner itself.

