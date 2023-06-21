A woman recently purchased a car for herself and drove it home to share the news with her mother, creating a memorable surprise

The lady's act of independence and accomplishment brought a wave of excitement and joy to their home

Mzansi peeps loved how the independent hun's mum reacted to seeing her get a brand-new whip

Woman buys a brand new car and takes it home to show her mother.

In a truly heartwarming act of love and appreciation, a woman recently brought her brand new car home to surprise her mother, creating an unforgettable moment.

Woman's unforgettable car reveals to her mother.

TikTok user @Prettynoritymaenetja shared a beautiful video of her surprising her mother with her brand-new wheels, sharing her success with her biggest supporter. The lady showed how her mother used to fetch her at the gate when she arrived at the village and now has her car. She beamed with pride when she showed her mother the car and celebrated the moment with her daughter.

Mzansi celebrates the deep bond and love between the mother and daughter

People reacted overwhelmingly to the daughter's heartfelt gesture of surprising her mother with a brand-new car at home. The heartwarming act showcases the deep bond and love between them.

Peeps flooded the comment sections with stories about their mothers:

@Mother of the Nation commented:

"It's the vleit 4 me."

@Dimo_rhee said:

"I remember seeing the first video and now I see this how mptivational is this?Congratulations sisi and God bless you and your mom."

@Jacqeline_ said:

"Who's chopping onion."

@user426 commented:

"Your laughter and the whistle."

@Owamie Entertainment said:

"I wish my mamma was still here."

@realP030 commented:

"My late mom was like that you are so blessed dear. Her prayers keeps you going"

@saz said:

"This is proof mum is always the biggest supporter"

