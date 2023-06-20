A 2-year-old girl from Springs, Gauteng, is taking TikTok by storm with her feisty personality and her love for learning

The bond between her mother and little brother is also something that makes this little girl stand out

Mzansi peeps love the toddler's personality and flooded the comments with nothing but praise for the baby, who is so intelligent

2-year-old Bohlale has a mind of her own and has been winning the hearts of South Africans with her personality. Images: @bohlaleandthato/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

South Africa has been captivated by a remarkable toddler whose extraordinary talents and irresistible personality have won the nation's hearts.

South Africans can't get enough of a 2-year-old's charming personality

At just two years old, Bohlale's exceptional ability to speak fluently and easily sing the alphabet amazed everyone. Her bubbly and charismatic personality has only added to her growing popularity.

Mom's TikTok account surges in popularity as toddler's videos gain views

Her mother, Khuthadzo Sephiri, opened her TikTok account @bohlaleandthato to watch updates for the infamous Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana case. She only later started posting videos about her kids, and as they say, the rest is history.

Sephiri says:

"Bohlale is beyond intelligent, not to blow my own horn but I taught her everything. My friends say I always speak to her like an adult so I think that is how she learnt to speak to so well. I also don't use baby words on my kids."

Watch the video below:

Mom's TikTok account explodes with views, thanks to her toddler's talent

While most toddlers begin forming their first words, Bohlale engages in meaningful conversations. Her command of language and impeccable pronunciation has left people in awe. Her remarkable linguistic skills and unique personality set this adorable girl apart.

Peeps flooded the comment section:

@user9441 said:

"Very much talent she must be a TV presenter this child."

@miss P commented:

"Good girl"

@Daphne Madaph said:

"Clever girl."

@serishanaidu commented:

"Way too gorgeous."

@sharon said:

"Bubbly baby girl."

@Runaaz Kiara commented:

"She’s always tired after standing. I just love her personality."

@Tas said:

"This is the correct way to say your ABC's all other versions are wrong."

