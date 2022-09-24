A social media user left South Africans in stitches after sharing a snap of what he ordered and what he got

Peeps did not hold back as they flooded the post's comments section with mixed feelings

Some felt the guy forgot to order the body because he looks nothing like the model in the picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to a post by a netizen who was disappointed after buying a biker jacket online.

Social media users shared funny reactions after a peep shared pictures of a jacket he ordered online. Image: @Jaresh012.

Source: Twitter

It seems people do not learn their lessons when it comes to buying stuff online. Many always end up sharing their nasty experiences online.

In a recent episode of what I ordered vs what I got, a Twitter user with the handle @Jaresh012 posted a collage of the jacket he ordered and another of the product he received.

The netizen said he did not get what he expected, adding that he felt like he wasted his hard-earned money. He wrote:

"All my money gone that’s not what I ordered ."

Instead of comforting a brother, netizens headed to the post's comments section to share hilarious reactions.

@Mahlatselov said:

"You need shoulder padsand the six pack and etc."

@DJEm1 commented:

"You should have ordered the body as well."

@GuPtas_ wrote:

"I went though this jacket in detail, it's the same jacket. Even these lines match. You should have bought that guy as well to wear it for you."

@RakgadiKoolKat added:

"Maybe it’s the angle . Change it , zip it up and then try again. Mara if it doesn’t work at least you have a raincoat ."

Source: Briefly News