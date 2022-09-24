One awesome street illusionist had the people of Mzansi screaming over a cool coin trick that he performed

Twitter user @NolwaziMnisi8 could not get enough of his nifty handwork and shared a clip on her timeline

Some people saw right through the illusion, while others took time to appreciate it and marvel over the moment

Everyone loves a bit of magic, right? A man performing a coin trick on the side of the road left many Mzansi citizens impressed.

Right from when you are a child to a grown adult, a nifty coin trick will always have you smiling. This man’s handwork is impressive, and the illusion was appreciated.

Twitter user @NolwaziMnisi8 was blown away by the man’s skills and had to share a clip of his work on social media.

“This guy ❤”

The people of Mzansi share their excitement, and some of their disappointment

While many loved the cool coin trick, a few felt it was a tad too basic. Despite the haters, many took to the comment section to commend the man on his work.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@MondeTSibisi said:

“Impressive, but the red cloth covering the mouth of the glass is clearly visible.”

@_2020Virgin said:

“Illusionists are the most fascinating people on earth. ”

@V_T_Mdaka said:

“It’s a pity he can’t multiply the money !!!”

@phazamisa_22 said:

“Can someone please explain what is happening here coz wow ”

@simpsbuthelezie said:

“Wait for the hating geniuses to come and “explain” how easy the tricks are.

"We get that you get it, but we don’t care! The guy is extremely talented and that’s all that matters!”

Magic trick gone wrong: Local magician shoots assistant in head

In related news, Briefly News reported that a magician accidentally shot his assistant in the head with a crossbow on Sunday and the injured man was rushed to the hospital.

Who does not love a bit of magic? Well, a horrified crowd at the National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda had front-0row seats to a magic mishap.

Briefly News learned magician Brendon Peel and his co-performer, Li Lau, were putting on their 'Carnival Sideshow and Other Magical Things' magic show when things went horribly wrong.

