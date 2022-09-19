A bunch of dancing children put a smile on many South African citizens' faces as they prepared to take on the new week

Widely followed Twitter account @jah_vinny_23 blessed his followers with the clip to get them pumped

The people of Mzansi loved the children’s energy and took to the comment section with a lot of hype

A bunch of children recorded a routine dance they practised to a fire amapiano track, and the clip has gone viral. People love their energy and can’t cope with how well these kids can groove.

Twitter account @jah_vinny_23 shared a cool clip of kids dancing, and it left many people buzzing for the new week. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

Children undoubtedly take over social media with cute and often impressive clips. These little humans can bust a move, and their clip lifted many people's spirits.

Widely followed Twitter account @jah_vinny_23 shared the awesome clip, wishing his followers a fabulous Monday. Nothing better than a vibey video to kick start the week.

“Good Morning ☕️ Happy Monday ”

The people of Mzansi beam as they watch the littles dance

This clip definitely put a spring in people's steps and a smile on their faces. Seeing the little kids dance so well had many impressed, especially the little girl in the front of the pack.

Take a look at some of the cute comments:

@ProChitje said:

“The little girl for me”

@LadyMonzokie said:

“Happiness”

@Yung_Dexterous said:

“That lil girl for me ❤️”

@elton_newton said:

“These kids never miss....my all-time favs since French Montana dropped unforgettable ”

@Jerome_M5 said:

“It's gonna be a good one ”

@itskokets0 said:

