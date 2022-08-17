Sakina Kamwendo from Malawi: age, parents, career, salary, house, net worth

Is Sakina South African? Or is Sakina Kamwendo from Malawi? These are the two commonly asked questions about this radio personality. Find out in this read as we explore her biography, age, parents, and net worth! You will be surprised by the amount of information we could find about her.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Is Sakina Kamwendo from Malawi? Find out in this read as we explore her biography. Photo: @Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you quickly search for this award-winning radio host, you will realize that some pages claim she is from Malawi. However, is Sakina Kamwendo from Malawi, or is she from South Africa? That is the one thing that most people often ask about this radio host. Let us learn about her whereabouts in this read as we learn more about her.

Profile summary and bio

Gender Female Date of birth 21 September Profession Radio host Nationality South African High school Stanwest Secondary School University University of Witwatersrand Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Children 4 Twitter SakinaKamwendo Residence Johannesburg, South Africa

Who is Sakina?

Sakina Kamwendo is a radio personality from South Africa best known for hosting Morning Live. Photo: @sakinakamwendo on Twitter (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Kamwendo is an award-winning radio host best known for hosting shows such as Morning Live and Update at Noon by Sakina. Although some pages claim she is from Malawi, there is little proof.

Instead, most evidence points to the fact that she was born in SA and works and lives in Mzansi. But, this is perhaps the only thing people know about her. So, join us as we explore everything there is to know about her.

How old is Sakina from Morning Live?

There are so many differentials about when she was born. Some tabloid pages state she was born on 26 September 1978, while others claim it was 21 September 1979.

However, the radio host was born on 21 September, based on the information shared on her Twitter bio. She has not revealed her birth year, which is why she is speculated to be in her early 40s.

Where is Sakina Kamwendo originally from?

She was born in South Africa.

Is Sakina South African?

Most of her profiles reveal she was born in Mzansi, so it is believed that Sakina Kamwendo’s nationality is South African.

Education profile

Sakina attended Stanwest Secondary School for her high school education. After that, she graduated from the University of Witwatersrand with a degree.

Career

Kamwendo started her radio career when she started working for a network station in Eldorado Park, Radio Eldos. Her breakthrough came when she was granted the pass by Talk Radio 702 to screen calls for the overnight show.

With time, she progressed to producing weekend and early breakfast shows, further increasing her popularity. The radio host also held a full-time job at the Maths Centre.

However, she quit her job at the Maths Centre when she was offered a job as a Traffic Reporter on the David O’Sullivan Show. Her quitting meant she was giving her entire concentration and time to her broadcasting career.

Today, she is an award-winning anchor known for the Am Live and #ForumAt8 shows on SA FM and SABC News Channel. She is also the host of the show on SA FM entitled Update at Noon, which runs every Monday to Friday from 12 to 1 pm.

What is Sakina Kamwendo’s net worth?

The radio host is believed to earn pretty well from her broadcasting career. Although there is no official report about her net worth, it is believed to be between $100,000 and $400,000.

What are Sakina Kamwendo’s contact details?

She has not shared her contact details, but you can interact with her on her social media platforms. But, if you need to interact with her on the show Update at Noon, you can call 0891 104 208 or SMS 40938.

Is Sakina married?

Kamwendo is married and believed to have been with her partner for nearly 20 years. However, details of Sakina Kamwendo’s husband’s name, age, or occupation are unknown. You will also not find any of Sakina kamwendo’s husband’s pictures online because he appears to be a social media ghost.

She has four children. But, sadly one of her daughters passed away as her co-workers were seen online sending their condolences.

She has four children. But sadly one of her daughters passed away as her co-workers were seen online sending their condolences.

Is Sakina Kamwendo from Malawi? Despite being linked to this beautiful country, the radio host has not been shown to have any ties or family in Malawi. Instead, most of her profiles show she was born in South Africa, where she currently works and resides.

READ ALSO: Who is Canan Moodie? Age, parents, school, salary, career, injury, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Canan Moodie, who is one of the freshest talents experienced in South African rugby and worldwide.

Although he is relatively new on the field, he has quickly won the hearts of so many rugby fans. He is also quickly growing to be one of the favourites amongst most rugby coaches.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News