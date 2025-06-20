Who is Matthew Copley? All about Delta Goodrem's fiancé and their love story
Matthew Copley is an Australian guitarist, songwriter, and music producer, best known as the husband of singer Delta Goodrem. The couple began dating in 2017 and has kept much of their relationship private. In a chat with Stellar Magazine in May 2020, Delta spoke candidly about her relationship, stating:
It’s a relationship of respect. Matt is an incredible musician, and we enjoy working together. Music is how we met, it’s what we both do, so it’s really about just being creative in the household.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Matthew Copley’s profile summary
- A closer look at Matthew Copley’s age and early life
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Matthew was the guitarist for the Brisbane-based pop-rock band Sons of Midnight, formerly The Frets.
- He has co-written and co-produced songs such as Let It Rain, Solid Gold and Billionaire.
- Matthew Copley has been in a relationship with Delta Goodrem for over eight years.
- Matt and Delta became engaged in September 2023.
Matthew Copley’s profile summary
|Full name
|Matthew Copley
|Date of birth
|9 September 1986
|Age
|38 years old (as of June 2025)
|Place of birth
|Australia
|Current residence
|Sydney, Australia
|Nationality
|Australian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Delta Goodrem
|Profession
|Guitarist, songwriter, and producer
|Social media
A closer look at Matthew Copley’s age and early life
The famous musician is 38 years old as of June 2025. He was born on 10 September 1986 in Australia and has Maltese heritage. Unlike his wife, Delta Goodrem, Matt has maintained a low profile since he has not disclosed many details about his background and family.
What does Matthew Copley do?
Delta Goodrem’s fiancé, turned husband, is a multifaceted Australian musician known for his roles as a guitarist, songwriter, and music producer. As the guitarist in Delta Goodrem’s band, he has toured with her across Europe and the UK, occasionally opening for artists like The Weeknd and One Direction.
Matthew has co-written and co-produced multiple tracks with Delta, including Let It Rain, Keep Climbing, Solid Gold, Billionaire, and songs on albums like Only Santa Knows and Bridge Over Troubled Dreams. He has also worked with some other big names in the industry, including Conrad Sewell.
Beyond collaborating musically, Delta Goodrem’s husband has been instrumental in launching ATLED Records with Delta, including releasing their 2023 single Back to Your Heart. During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Matthew and Delta hosted the viral Bunkerdown Sessions, a weekly live-streamed series.
How long has Delta Goodrem been with Matthew Copley?
Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley have been in a romantic relationship for around eight years. The two met in 2017 through the music industry. At the time, Copley was working as a guitarist and session musician, while Goodrem was touring in Australia.
The couple started to see each other privately toward the end of 2017, keeping things very low‑key at first.
The couple dated for around two years and later made their relationship public when Delta shared a photo with Matthew on Instagram in early 2019. On 22 February 2023, during an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, the Australian singer shared a few details about their relationship, stating:
He’s my guitarist, I met him through music. It’s incredible to be on stage with him because he’s so talented. We really are a team. He’s my best friend, he’s kind and just a beautiful human being.
Matthew Copley and Delta Goodrem's romantic Malta proposal
After six years together, Matthew proposed in Malta on 21 September 2023, with Delta joyfully announcing the news via Instagram. Alongside their picture together, she captioned:
My best friend asked me to marry him
According to Daily Mail, Delta told Stellar magazine she was hesitant to share their engagement on social media, but eventually chose to announce it. She said:
I was tussling so bad in that moment. But I was like, "just share it." Then during that tour, it felt like we had done an engagement party in every city. I thought that was beautiful that we got to share that in our own way. We're on stage together. It's a love language for us being up there, but I love keeping us as a sacred house, too.
Are Matthew Copley and Delta Goodrem married?
According to New Idea, the pop princess and Australian guitarist tied the knot on 16 June 2025 in Malta, the same country where the couple got engaged. The wedding was attended by the couple's closest and dearest friends and family.
Frequently asked questions
What is Matthew Copley’s nationality?
The popular guitarist is an Australian national.
Does Matthew Copley have children?
The musician does not have any children, and neither does Delta Goodrem at the time of writing.
Matthew Copley is a talented Australian musician, guitarist, songwriter, and producer, best known as Delta Goodrem's husband. Their relationship began in 2017 and led to a romantic engagement in September 2023. They continue to work together on music while planning their future, showing a strong partnership both on and off the stage.
