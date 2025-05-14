Who is Adam Ant's wife? A look into his marriages and dating history

Adam Ant remains a charismatic frontman, and his popularity piques the curiosity about his romantic relationships. The English singer and actor is known for his string of short-lived relationships and marriages. In an interview with Caroline Sullivan, he made these remarks:

People over 30. Anyone over 30 belongs to me. Bisexual, male, female, gay, whatever.

Profile summary

Who was Adam Ant's wife?

Stuart Leslie Goddard, better known as Adam Ant, was married to Carol Mills, but it was short-lived and ended in divorce.

Adam remarried after almost two decades. Like his first marriage, the British singer and his second wife eventually divorced. According to The Guardian, the marriage resulted in a daughter. In 2012, he said:

I became a man. Before that, I was a little boy. My daughter's the greatest thing that's happened to me in my life, and she turned me into a more responsible man, as opposed to just someone who's a perpetual teenager, thinking you're a man when you're not. I took five years off to be with her, and I enjoyed being her dad, and I had enough money to do it.

Adam Ant’s marriages and dating history

The singer has been involved with many women as a musician and actor. Here are some of Adam Ant’s most well-known partners:

Carol Mills (1975-1977)

Ant and Mills started dating while he was still in school. After enrolling in an art school in North London, he married Mills in 1975 and immediately moved in with her parents. A few months into the marriage, he felt suffocated and swallowed his mother-in-law’s medicine, landing him in the hospital.

The singer moved out from his in-laws immediately after being discharged, changed his name to his stage name and founded the group, Adam and the Ants. The marriage to Carol Mills ended after two years in 1977.

Amanda Donohoe (1977-1981)

Donohoe and Adam Ant had a notable relationship between 1977 and 1981. Their relationship was passionate and formative, with Donohoe appearing in some of his music videos. Their careers took them in different directions, and the couple eventually parted ways.

Jamie Lee Curtis (1983)

The singer had a short-lived romance with actress Jamie Lee Curtis, a popular woman in America's film industry, in 1983, and their relationship made headlines due to their fame.

It was more of a casual romance than a long-term partnership, and both moved on amicably without public drama. Jamie wrote later in an Instagram post:

In 1983, I dated Adam Ant for about a year during his tax exile. He once went to London and World's End and brought me back a massive box of clothing from Vivienne Westwood. I was raised in a very conservative household, my stepfather was a Marine and my mother, a good girl and this box of clothes that looked like a pirate would wear them delighted and terrified me.

Heather Graham (early 1990s)

Adam Ant was reportedly linked to actress Heather Graham in the early 1990s. Despite scant details about their relationship, the two were mentioned in entertainment circles, as revealed by The Telegraph.

As with many of Ant’s post-marriage romances, the relationship with Graham did not blossom into anything long-term, and the pair pursued their respective careers.

Lorraine Gibson (1997-2002)

It is not clear when Lorraine Gibson and Adam Ant started dating. The duo married in 1997 in Dayton, Tennessee, United States, where Gibson resided.

Their bond grew so much that the couple had to split their time between Dayton and London. The marriage lasted almost five years, and they divorced in 2002.

Who is Adam Ant’s daughter?

The band leader’s daughter, whom he had with his second wife, is Lily Caitlin Goddard. She was born on 10 April 1998. Ant was deeply involved in raising Lily and took five years off his career to focus on her upbringing.

What happened to Adam Ant?

In 1975, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder following a hospital stay related to weight loss and pill ingestion. The singer spent three months in the hospital. Since then, he has suffered some mental health challenges and has been in and out of the psychiatric hospital.

Adam Ant today remains unmarried. As revealed by BBC News, he is vocal about his illness and has been advocating for better care for such ailments. In his opinion, he said:

Mental health needs a great deal of attention. It's the final taboo, and it needs to be faced and dealt with. It's not something I'm ashamed of. It's not something I'm particularly proud of. I did wrong things as a result of it.

He has turned his attention towards his artistic endeavours and personal well-being.

Frequently asked questions

How many times has Adam Ant been married? He has been married twice. His first marriage lasted two years, while the second lasted five years.

He has been married twice. His first marriage lasted two years, while the second lasted five years. Who was Adam Ant's first wife? The musician’s first wife was Carol Mills.

The musician’s first wife was Carol Mills. Did Jamie Lee Curtis date Adam Ant? Jamie Lee Curtis and Ant were romantically involved in 1983 but their relationship only lasted for a short time.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Ant were romantically involved in 1983 but their relationship only lasted for a short time. Is Adam Ant gay? The singer has made suggestive comments, but he is known to have married and dated only the opposite gender.

The UK-born singer is popular for his numerous relationships. While curiosity about Adam Ant’s wife remains high, he has been married twice. From his many relationships, he has only one daughter, whom he had from his second marriage.

