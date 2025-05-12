Who is Mike Majlak's girlfriend now? Relationship updates and dating history

Mike Majlak is known for his vibrant personality and candid presence on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul. He has always drawn attention not just for his work but also for his personal life, particularly his romantic relationships. While many are curious to know the identity of Mike Majlak's girlfriend, in a tweet he shared in 2023, he said:

I have avoided commitment. I have run from potential job opportunities. I have isolated myself.

Internet celebrity Mike Majlak.

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Mike Majlak was a marketer for a furniture retail store before meeting social media celebrity Logan Paul.

for a furniture retail store before meeting social media celebrity Logan Paul. He was previously in a high-profile relationship with Lana Rhoades.

with Lana Rhoades. Mike is reportedly single and has not publicly confirmed a new relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Mike Majlak Gender Male Date of birth 13 January 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Milford, Connecticut, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height 6’2” (188 cm) Weight 88 kg (194 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Robin Majlak Siblings Two Relationship status Single School Foran High School Profession YouTuber, author, blogger, photographer, social media influencer Net worth $2-3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Who is Mike Majlak’s girlfriend?

As of May 2025, Mike Majlak appears to be single. Since his widely discussed breakup with Lana Rhoades, Mike has not officially confirmed any new relationship. Although he has been seen with various women, mostly influencers, none have been publicly introduced as a girlfriend.

His recent social media activity also suggests that he is focusing more on his personal growth and career. The internet personality also shared how he has intentionally worked on himself. He said in an X (Twitter) post:

I never once lost hope that things would one day get better for me. I got up every day. I went to the gym. I pinned a smile to my face. I remained grateful. I leaned on my people. On some days, I did my best, and on other days, I did whatever I could.

Facts about Mike Majlak.

Source: Original

What does Mike Majlak do?

The internet personality was a marketer for a furniture retail store, LoveSac. He met Jake Paul's brother, Logan, in 2014 while working there before Logan hired him to "babysit" him.

As The Verge published, Majlak sold 2.5 million LoveSacs in a day through his relationship with Logan. He was also introduced to the world of podcasting, and he became an executive partner and co-host with Paul on Impaulsive.

In 2020, he co-authored his memoir, The Fifth Vital, which became a USA Today bestseller. In his book, he detailed his experiences with opioid addiction and recovery.

Exploring Mike Majlak’s dating history

Mike has had a few public relationships that attracted attention online. His association with internet personalities like Jacquelyn Noelle and Ayla Woodruff contributed to his fame.

Lana Rhoades (2020–2021)

Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades.

Source: UGC

Mike’s relationship with adult film star turned influencer Lana Rhoades, born Amara Maple, was his most public romance. The two began dating in early 2020 after being introduced through Logan Paul, initially as a prank.

Despite a whirlwind romance across YouTube and Instagram, Lana Rhoades and Mike Majlak's relationship was marked by frequent breakups and drama. One incident involving Instagram personality Ava Louise allegedly led to trust issues. Mike explained why he broke up with Lana in a YouTube interview, saying:

We had two to three months of a good honeymoon-level relationship where we're like, 'This is fun, this is great, this is happening.' And then, one year of some of the most toxic sludge of a relationship ever, where you know, uh, between breakup is here... The whole time, both of us were trying to figure it out, make it work because I care about her and want to see her succeed.

Sara Maughan (2023)

Sara Maughan and Mike Majlak at F1 Las Vegas in November 2024.

Source: Getty Images

In mid-2023, Mike was believed to be in a relationship with Sara Maughan, a model and influencer known for working with Fashion Nova.

Fans first noticed Sara in Mike’s Instagram and Snapchat stories during a trip to Laguna Beach. Mike even mentioned her on a podcast episode, affectionately calling her Sara without the "H.”

The two appeared to enjoy a short but sweet romance, including a Miami vlog and surf sessions in California. By late 2023, the couple quietly parted ways, and Mike has not referenced her since.

Despite rumours, Mike and Emily were only close friends before he started dating Lana. Sharing on The George Janko Show Clips, he discussed their close bond and mutual support through a similar struggle. Mike said:

We were very close friends. If there was a problem, we would call upon each other... When I and Lana started dating, kind of like quickly, I lost contact with her. I think it wasn't appropriate to speak to another female, and also, I don't know if she was like super happy about the timeline and how quickly it kind of took off.

Mike Majlak at the 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards.

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Mike Majlak dating? As of 2025, Mike has not confirmed being in a new relationship.

As of 2025, Mike has not confirmed being in a new relationship. Is Mike Majlak still with Sara? The two are no longer together .

The two are . Is Sara Maughan Mike Majlak's current girlfriend? The couple quietly parted ways in 2023 .

The couple . What is Mike Majlak known for? He is best known as the co-host of the Impaulsive podcast alongside Logan Paul and for his work as an author and influencer.

He is best known as the co-host of the podcast alongside Logan Paul and for his work as an author and influencer. Did Logan Paul date Lana Rhoades? No report suggests that they dated.

No report suggests that they dated. What did Mike Majlak do before YouTube? He worked as a marketing manager for LoveSac, a furniture retailer, where he met Logan Paul. He was also a photographer.

Despite a few notable relationships he had been in, the identity of Mike Majlak's girlfriend is not public knowledge. With his focus on his career and personal growth, it may be a while before we see him in a confirmed relationship.

