Who is Lana Rhoades' child's baby daddy? What to know

Lana Rhoades is a podcaster, actress, social media influencer and former adult content creator from the United States of America. She has a vast following on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. She has won multiple awards, such as NightMoves and Fan Awards. The actress welcomed her first child in 2022, and fans have been curious about who the father is. Who is Lana Rhoades' child's baby daddy?

Lana Rhoades in July 2023 (L) and to the right is Lana with Josh McGregor in February 2023. Photos: @lanarhoades (Modified by editor)

Source: Instagram

Lana Rhoades was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. She has garnered a massive fanbase across various social media platforms. The actress co-hosted the 3 Girls 1 Kitchen podcast with Alexa Adams and Olivia Davis. She has been a topic of discussion since 2022, following the birth of her baby. Below is what you need to know about Lana Rhoades' kid's dad.

Lana Rhoades' profile and summary

Real name Amara Lynee Maple Famous as Lana Rhoades Gender Female Date of birth 6 September 1996 Age 27 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-23-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-88 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak Children 1 Profession Podcaster, actress, social media influencer Social media Instagram, YouTube

When was Lana Rhoades' baby born?

The American actress announced her pregnancy on 1 June 2021 by sharing a sonogram picture on Instagram. She gave birth to her child on 8 January 2022. Lana Rhoades' kid is called Milo.

Who is Lana Rhoades' baby's father?

American social media influencer Lana Rhoades posing while leaning on a wall. Photo: @lanarhoadesfans on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The actress's pregnancy news excited many of her fans, who were curious to know the father. However, Lana Rhoades has since kept her child's paternity a secret. In an interview on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk Clips, she said that she does not want to reveal the father of her son because she does not want to involve her child in her situation with her baby's daddy.

She went ahead and said that she is not taking any child support from her son's biological father. She also mentioned that she wants to keep the relationship respectful so that her child will have a good relationship with his father when he grows up and wants to meet his father.

Lana Rhoades' secrecy about her father's baby daddy has aroused rumours and speculations. Some fans speculated that her ex-boyfriend Mike Majlak was the father because she was with her ex-boyfriend a few months before the pregnancy announcement. The YouTuber denied the rumours, and a paternity test confirmed he was not the baby daddy.

She gave a clue that her baby's father was an NBA player when she shared a TikTok video of her picking up her child. The video had a text on the screen that read as follows;

I thought NBA players were guys; next thing you know, I said I'm pregnant, and he told me to go.

There were rumours that Kevin Durant was the baby's father. This was after the former adult content creator opened up about a basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets who once asked her out on a date. However, the rumours have not been confirmed by either of the two.

Is Blake Griffin Lana Rhoades' baby father?

The American basketball power forward was also rumoured to be Lana Rhoades' baby father. The rumours started spreading after the actress shared a video of her taking her son sneakers shopping.

Many NBA fans on X(Twitter) started speculating that Lana Rhoades's baby resembles Blake Griffin. Others posted photos of the athlete's baby photos to show their similarity. However, the podcaster has not said anything concerning the rumours.

Paul Logan and Lana Rhoades' relationship

American podcaster posing in a gorgeous black and white dress. Photo: @lanarhoades on X (Twitter), (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The social media influencer and Paul Logan have been close friends for a long time. He was the one who introduced her to her ex-boyfriend, Mike Majlak. In a podcast show, the YouTuber accidentally leaked the name of Lana Rhoades' baby daddy as he and Mike Majlak talked to guest Charlamagne Da God.

He said her baby's father was a big-time NBA player, but the name got bleeped. Fans did not get the name clearly, and until now, Milo's biological father is unknown to the public.

Lana Rhoades is an American actress, model, podcaster and social media influencer. She has been a topic of discussion following the birth of her son, Milo. Who is Lana Rhoades' baby daddy? The actress's baby's father is unknown because the actress has chosen not to reveal information concerning her child's biological father.

READ ALSO: Meet Nicky Jam's ex-girlfriend, Venezuelan model Genesis Aleska

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Nicky Jam's ex-girlfriend. Nicky Jam is a singer and actor well known for songs such as Travesuras, En la Cama and X. His Girlfriend, Genesis Aleska, was born in Caracas, Venezuela.

Genesis Aleska is a model known for posting modelling, travelling and lifestyle content on Instagram. She started her social media career in 2015 and owns an online clothing line. The model appeared in the video clip of the album Los Dioses alongside Ozuna and Anuel AA.Str

Source: Briefly News