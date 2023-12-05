The life story of Mary Kathleen Turner, Jay Weiss' ex-wife

Mary Kathleen Turner is an American on-screen star best known for starring in The Man with Two Brains, Peggy Sue Got Married and Crimes of Passion. In addition, she is an ex-celebrity spouse widely recognized as Jay Weiss' ex-wife. The duo were married for over two decades before they divorced in 2007, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actress is the recipient of various accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards, nominations for a Grammy Award and two Tony Awards. Turner’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Mary Kathleen Turner’s profile summary and bio

Full name Mary Kathleen Turner Nickname Mary Gender Female Date of birth 19 June 1954 Age 69 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Springfield, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Southwest Missouri State University Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 61 Weight in pounds 134 Body measurements in inches 35-25-36 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Jay Weiss Children 1 Parents Patsy and Allen Richard Turner Siblings 3 Profession Actress Years active 1977-present Net worth $20 million

How old is Mary Kathleen Turner?

Mary Kathleen Turner (aged 69 as of 2023) was born on 19 June 1954 in Springfield, Missouri, USA. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Kathleen’s parents are Patsy and the late Allen Richard Turner, a U.S. Foreign Service officer. She has a sister, Susan, and two brothers.

Regarding her education, Mary attended The American School in London, graduating in 1972. The actress later proceeded to the University of Maryland, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1977.

Mary Kathleen Turner’s height

The actress stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 134 pounds (61 kilograms). Her body measurements are 35-25-36 inches. Mary features brown hair and eyes.

Does Mary Kathleen Turner have kids?

Kathleen exchanged nuptials with real estate entrepreneur Jay Weiss in 1984 in New York City. The couple welcomed their daughter, singer Rachel Ann Weiss, on 14 October 1987. Weiss and Turner divorced in December 2007 but have remained good friends ever since.

Professional career

With a career spanning over four decades, Turner has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Body Heat (1981)

(1981) A Breed Apart (1984)

(1984) Julia and Julia (1987)

(1987) House of Cards (1993)

(1993) Bad Baby (1997)

(1997) Beautiful (2000)

(2000) Friends (2001)

(2001) Monster House (2006)

(2006) Law & Order (2006)

(2006) The Perfect Family (2011)

(2011) Emily & Tim (2015)

(2015) Family Guy (2017)

(2017) Rick and Morty (2019)

(2019) Prop Culture (2020)

(2020) The Estate (2022)

How much is Mary Kathleen Turner’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kathleen has an estimated net worth of $20 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful 46-year-old acting career.

Mary Kathleen Turner’s profiles

The Missouri native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Mary Kathleen Turner, Jay Weiss' ex-wife, gained notoriety in the 1980s with her perfect combination of zeal and natural talent. She has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

