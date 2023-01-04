The untold story of Jay Weiss and Kathleen Turner's relationship

Jay Weiss is an American real estate entrepreneur and former musician from New York City. He is widely known for being the ex-husband of multi-award-winning actress Kathleen Turner. She is known for her roles in Body Heat, The Man with Two Brains, Crimes of Passion, Peggy Sue Got Married, and Romancing the Stone.

Kathleen Turner has been in the acting industry since the late 1970s and had her Hollywood breakthrough in the 1980s. She is the recipient of various awards, including two Golden Globes and several nominations, including an Oscar, a Grammy, and two Tony Awards. The actress is known for her distinctive gritty voice.

Jay Weiss' profiles summary and bio

Full name Jay Weiss Year of birth The early 1950s Age The late 60s Place of birth United States Current residence New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former wife Actress Kathleen Turner (1984 to 2007) Children Two daughters, including Rachel Ann Weiss Profession Real estate entrepreneur Known for Being Kathleen Turner's husband

Who is Jay Weiss?

Jay Wiess is an American real estate entrepreneur. His business is based in New York City, United States. He is also a former musician and used to be the lead guitarist for a rock band called The Suits.

What is Jay Weiss known for?

He is famous for being the former husband of Prizzi's Honor actress, Kathleen Turner. They were married for over two decades, from 1984 until their divorce in 2007.

Jay Weiss' wife and children

Jay Weiss' wedding to actress Kathleen Turner was held in 1984 when her career was just taking off. On 14th October 1987, they welcomed their only child, a daughter called Rachel Ann Weiss. The couple decided to end their union in 2007.

In a previous interview, the two-time Golden Globe winner said her marriage ended when their daughter Rachel was grown up and was leaving the house. She was the one keeping them together, and they had to separate due to their differing interests in life. Their daughter is a musician.

Jay and Kathleen's divorce was amicable, and they remained friends. The property developer found love again and is in a devoted relationship. He was blessed with another daughter, and Kathleen approves of his other family. They occasionally attend her shows together.

Jay Weiss' age

The property developer's age is estimated to be in the late 60s in 2023, but his exact date of birth is unknown. His wife, actress Kathleen Turner was born on 19th June 1954 and is 68 years old as of January 2023.

Jay Weiss' ethnicity

The real estate entrepreneur is a Jew and follows the Judaism religion. Jay and Kathleen's daughter Rachel was raised Jewish, but the actress previously revealed that she does not believe in organized religion. She followed the Jewish tradition and celebrated all the holidays during their marriage but never converted.

How much is Jay Weiss' real estate worth?

Various sources estimate Jay Weiss's net worth at $1 million, but his property's exact worth is unknown. Meanwhile, his former wife Kathleen has an estimated net worth of $20 million from her successful Hollywood career that spans over four decades.

Jay Weiss' Happy Land fire incident

In March 1990, a Cuban refugee called Julio Gonzalez set fire to the Happy Land Social Club in the Bronx, New York City, killing 87 people. The building was co-managed by Jay Weiss and Morris Jaffe. They had leased the building space in 1987 to the club owner, Ellas Colon, for seven years.

Though not criminally responsible for their tenant's actions, the leaseholders and the building owner were found guilty of misdemeanour charges, including building code violations. The building had only one exit, and many people died trying to find an escape route.

Jay and Morris were fined $150,000 and had to perform community service. They also had an out-of-court settlement of $15.8 million with the victims' families.

Jay Weiss and his former wife Kathleen Turner have admitted that they have no ill will towards one another since their divorce and continue to be friends. Jay is now in a happy relationship while Kathleen is doing what she loves, travelling.

