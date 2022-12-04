Who is Jackie Steves? Bio, age, husband, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Several women have become famous through their romantic links to famous men. However, only a few women are famous because they have famous fathers. One of these women is Jackie Steves. She is the only daughter of American TV personality, activist, travel writer, and novelist Rick Steves.

Travel writer Rick's daughter with her husband. Photo: @damianmon

Who is Jackie Steves? Jackie is a celebrity kid and a famous Los-Angeles based teacher. She was born in Seattle, Washington, United States, to a famous American novelist, travel writer, activist, and American TV personality father and an American nurse and activist mother. Although she prefers to keep a private life, she came into the spotlight for being Rick Steve's daughter.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jackie Steves Gender Female Place of birth New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Anna Steves Father Rick Steves Relationship status Married Spouse Damon Conrad-Davis School Lakeside High School College/University Georgetown University, University of Columbia Profession Teacher Net worth $500,000

Background information

Jackie Steves was born to Rick and Anna in Washington, United States. She is the only daughter of the famous American Travel writer. Nevertheless, she has a brother called Andy; he runs a travel firm, Weekend Student Adventures Europe. Apart from Andy, there are no other reports of Jackie Steves' siblings.

Jackie's parents met in a California Barstow restaurant in 1982 and began dating before they were eventually married in 1984 among close friends and family. Their marriage lasted for over two decades before they filed for divorce in 2010. Since getting divorced, Anne has remained single.

Travel author and TV personality Rick Steves speaks on stage at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

So, who is Rick Steves' wife? There are no reports of Rick being remarried, though he got into a relationship with Shelly Bryan Weed, a clergyperson, after the divorce.

How old is Jackie Steves?

Jackie Steves' age and date of birth are unknown. This is because she loves keeping her life away from the public's prying eyes. But then, some believe she is in her late 20's and early 30's.

She attended Lakeside High School. After completing her secondary education, she attended Georgetown University, where she majored in Government and English and had a minor in history. She went to Columbia University, where she got a Master of Arts degree. Beyond merely being an English teacher, she also offers piano lessons.

Jackie Steves' career

While many people expected Jackie to follow a career path similar to those of either of her parents, she is on a very different career path. She works as a teacher at Notre Dam Academy. Furthermore, she belongs to the Sacred Heart Josephium Academy.

Is Jackie Steves Married?

Jackie Steves' husband is Damian Conrad Davies. Conrad works as an actor, designer, and producer, and he is from North Dakota. The two began dating in 2017 and engaged in August 2019 before they eventually tied the knot in 2022.

Jackie Steves' wedding and reception were held at Tulalip Resort. It was held in the company of friends, family members, and dancers who made the event colourful.

Is Andy Steves Related to Rick Steves?

Yes, Andy is Rick's son. Since their father is a travel writer, some assume that her brother's career choice was influenced by her father. Andy is the CEO of Weekend Student Adventures Europe. To an extent, he has a similar career to his father's. From his early days, he followed his dad on trips across the continent.

By the time he studied at the University of Notre Dame, he would spend his summers leading tours for his dad's company. Eventually, Andy studied abroad in Rome at John Cabot University during the Spring of 2008. That was when he birthed the idea for a tour company for students abroad in Europe.

Jackie Steves' net worth

According to Biography Mask's website, Jackie is worth $600,000. This might seem okay, but it is nothing compared to her brother's net worth of $2 million and her father's net worth.

How much money does Rick Steves have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick is worth $15 million.

Jackie Steves lives a private life, although she is the daughter of a famous guidebook-writing father. Her parents' divorce might have impacted her somehow, but she has maintained her focus while pursuing her passion for teaching.

