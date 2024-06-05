Is Pedro Pascal gay? The truth about his sexual orientation

Pedro Pascal is a renowned Hollywood star who has played roles in popular TV shows and films like Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Wonder Woman 1984. Despite his A-list status, little is known about his private life, but there has been a long-running rumour about his sexuality. Is Pedro Pascal gay or just an ally to the LGBTQ+ community?

Pedro Pascal during the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall. Photo: Steve Granitz/Robyn Beck (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Pascal has always been tight-lipped when it comes to his romantic life. His dating history is also scarce, but there are a few rumours that have never been confirmed.

Pedro Pascal's profile summary

Full name Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal Date of birth April 2, 1975 Age 49 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Santiago, Chile Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Chilean-American Religion Agnostic Languages English, Spanish Height 5 feet 10.5 inches (1.79 m/179 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Unknown Marital status Never been married Children None Parents Veronica Pascal Ureta, Jose Balmaceda Riera Siblings Javiera Balmaceda (sister), Lux Pascal (sister), Nicolas Balmaceda (brother) Education New York University (BFA), Orange County School of the Arts Profession Actor Years active 1996 to date Social media Instagram

Is Pedro Pascal gay?

The Chilean-born actor has never talked openly about his sexual identity. His fanbase has speculated he is part of the LGBTQ+ community because of his open support for the group.

Pedro Pascal's coming out

The award-winning actor has not said anything to confirm that he is gay or part of LGBTQ+. He has also not shut down the rumours regarding his sexuality.

The actor told the Los Angeles Times in September 2017 that it was good to see straight men having crushes on other men while referencing the Reddit Group Gay for Oberyn. Pedro Pascal portrays Oberyn in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

It's so wonderful. I think it's all a spectrum, right? Straight men can have — do have — crushes on other men. It doesn't make them gay, it doesn't make them bi. I was super-flattered...The guys that picked on me in middle school in Corona del Mar probably have a crush on me now. Maybe they had a crush on me then, and that's why they picked on me.

Pedro Pascal's bisexual role in GoT has also contributed to the persistent speculations regarding his identity. His character, Oberyn Martell, is known for his open views on sexuality and relationships in the series.

The Hollywood star has played gay characters in film and has been in several projects with LGBTQ+ themes. In 2023, he appeared in Pedro Almodovar's queer Western short film Strange Way of Life alongside Ethan Hawke.

Top 5 facts about Chilean-born actor Pedro Pascal. Photo: Monica Schipper on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Pedro Pascal is an LGBTQ+ rights activist

The actor is one of the most vocal supporters of the LGBTQ+ community. When his sister Lux came out as transgender in 2021, he was among the first people to share their love. He took to Instagram to write, 'Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux', which translates to 'my sister, my heart, our Lux'.

In her interview with Ya magazine, Lux revealed that her brother was an important part of her transition since the first day she told him about her identity.

He has been an important part of this. He is also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.

Pedro Pascal and his transgender sister, Lux Pascal, during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Gender-fluid actress Bella Ramsey, who stars alongside Pascal in The Last of Us, said the actor was there for them, and they would openly talk about gender and sexuality. While talking to GQ, Ramsey referenced the conversations they used to have with the Game of Thrones star, saying,

And they weren't always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other.

In his January 2023 interview with Wired, the Hollywood star said he is obligated to be an advocate for the marginalized group.

My entire heart is set on, you know, the marginalized underdog. It's not a choice. Like, how dare anyone not support the people that are deserving of support, and are deserving of protection and need more of it than you do. Do you know what I mean?

Several of Pedro Pascal's social media posts are dedicated to his support for the community. In March 2023, he uploaded several pictures of pride flags with the caption,

The answer my friend is blowin' in the wind. #LGBTQIA

Is Pedro Pascal married?

The Mandalorian star has never been married. He usually keeps his love life hidden, although he has been linked to several Hollywood stars.

In the early 1990s, he was rumoured to be dating his Law & Order co-star Maria Dizzia. The actor was also linked to his Game of Thrones co-star Lena Headey in 2014.

Pascal and Robin Tunney, his co-star from The Mentalist, were thought to be dating in 2015. His close bond with Sarah Paulson also led to speculation of a romantic relationship, but they never confirmed or denied being together.

Pedro Pascal attends the 'Freaky Tales' premiere during the Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Pedro Pascal's homosexuality, bisexuality, or straightness remains a mystery, leaving fans to wonder. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about his personal life;

Is Pedro Pascal straight?

The Last of Us star has been linked to several Hollywood women in the past. However, there is no concrete information to prove he is straight.

Is Pedro Pascal from Game of Thrones gay?

Pedro Pascal's sexual orientation is still a mystery despite his open support for the LGBTQ+ community. He has not explicitly confirmed or denied being gay.

Is Pedro Pascal in a relationship?

The A-list Hollywood star is not in a publicly known relationship. He rarely discusses his personal life.

Are Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac a couple?

Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal have been close friends for several years but are not in a relationship. The Latino stars first met in 2005 while working on the off-Broadway play The Beauty of the Father and have maintained a strong bond since.

Actors Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Pascal's gay speculations continue, but the actor seems to be focused on his soaring career. He remains one of Hollywood's eligible bachelors with a mysterious private life.

READ ALSO: Sonya Nicole Hamlin: The ex-wife of Idris Elba and her story

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Sonya Nicole Hamlin. She is an American real estate attorney famous for being the ex-wife of British actor Idris Elba.

Idris and Sonya were married for a few weeks after eloping to Las Vegas. The actor is currently married to Somali-Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, but Sonya chose a private life after their divorce. Check the article for more on her life today.

Source: Briefly News