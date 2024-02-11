Sonya Nicole Hamlin: The ex-wife of Idris Elba and her story

Sonya Nicole Hamlin is a successful American real estate lawyer best known for being actor Idris Elba's ex-wife. The former couple had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in 2006, which later turned out not to be a good decision. Their marriage lasted only a few weeks.

Idris Elba at Capital Xtra Radio Studios to talk about the Don't Stop Your Future campaign. Photo: @Sonya Hamlin on LinkedIn, Neil Mockford on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before meeting the English actor, Hamlin had already established a thriving law business in Maryland. They were both ambitious to build their individual careers, which played a significant role in their failed marriage.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's profile summary

Full name Sonya Nicole Hamlin Date of birth January 1, 1974 Age 50 years as of 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Cape Cod, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Cape Cod, Maryland, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Philippines, African American, and Native Indian Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Husband English actor Idris Elba (2006) Children None Parents Betty Hamlin (mother) Education University of California (Double major in Government & Foreign Affairs and African American Studies) London School of Economics and Politics (Barrister program) American University Washington College of Law (JD) Profession Property lawyer specializing in real estate law State admitted Maryland Court admitted Maryland State Courts Hobbies Tennis, poetry, reading, watching boxing Social media LinkedIn Famous for Being Idris Elba's ex-wife

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's age

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's birthday is celebrated on New Year's. She was born on January 1, 1974, in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, United States. She is 50 years old in 2024.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's ethnicity

Hamlin has mixed ethnicity. Her mother, Betty Hamlin, was born and raised in the Philippines before moving to the United States. Her father has mixed African American and Native Indian roots.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin and Idris Elba eloped in Las Vegas

Sonya met Idris in early 2006 through a mutual friend while practising law in Maryland. Elba was filming The Wire on the East Coast while looking for movie roles. The two started dating and moved in together soon after.

Sonya and Elba had no plans to marry when they went to Las Vegas to watch Floyd Mayweather Jr's boxing match against Zab Judah on April 8, 2006. They mutually decided to elope while sitting by the pool, knowing they would spend the rest of their lives together.

Idris bought a diamond ring before proceeding to the Kittle White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had to persuade a stranger to serve as a witness, and they found Daniel Krastev, a Las Vegas real estate agent, who agreed. After the wedding, they went to Jamaica for the honeymoon.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's top five facts. Photo: @odulaw on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sonya Nicole's divorce

Things did not work out as Sonya and Elba had hoped, leading to problems in their young marriage. Nicole's career was flourishing, thanks to the real estate boom at the time. Elba was also working hard to find his footing in Hollywood.

Elba had to move to Los Angeles, California, but Sonya could not relocate with him because her law practice tied her to Maryland. The couple also had conflicting views on when and if to have children.

In an interview with The Mail, Sonya revealed there was pressure on Idris to stay single so his career could grow. They both had to choose between pursuing their careers or working on their marriage.

Only six weeks after tying the knot, Elba decided he wanted to end it all... Some people used to say, 'Why her?' That's what they were telling him. It used to upset him. He was like, 'Why don't people just let me be happy?'

The couple made the mutual decision to file for divorce. They initially filed in Maryland in June 2006, but the State's marriage law does not allow couples to divorce until after at least one year of marriage. They decided to complete the process in Nevada.

Sonya has no bad blood for Idris Elba

The failed marriage had a considerable effect on Nicole, who admitted to The Mail saying, 'I was always successful, and so having a failed marriage was hard'. Despite their divorce, the couple remained on friendly terms.

Idris Elba during the World Premiere of Hijack at BFI Southbank. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's education

Sonya Hamlin's profile on Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig shows she graduated from high school with an Advanced diploma after taking AP classes. She later joined the University of California, where she did a double major in Government & Foreign Affairs and African American Studies, focusing on Sub-Saharan Africa.

She then enrolled as a barrister at the London School of Economics and Politics for a summer program. After returning to the United States, she joined the American University Washington College of Law for her JD.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's law career

Nicole has been practising law since the early 2000s. She established her law firm, The Hamlin Legal Group, LLC, in March 2000. On her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as a real estate attorney specializing in all real estate legal matters like foreclosure prevention, property management, loan modification, and short sale negotiations.

The 2008 recession affected Hamlin's business, prompting her to file for bankruptcy in 2009. She managed to revive her law practice, which is currently in its 24th year.

Sonya Nicole Hamlin's today

After her short-lived marriage to Idris Elba, Hamlin focused on her law career. She still resides in Maryland but has never remarried.

Idris Elba during a Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Idris Elba's spouses;

Who is Idris Elba married to?

The Wire actor is married to Sabrina Dhowre Elba, a Somali-Canadian model. They met at a party in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017, and Idris proposed in February 2018. They tied the knot in April 2019 at a lavish 3-day Moroccan wedding ceremony in Marrakesh.

Is Idris Elba still married?

The English actor is still married to his third wife, Sabrina. He was previously married to Danish make-up artist Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard (1999 to 2003) and real estate lawyer Sonya Hamlin (2006)

Who was Idris Elba's first wife?

Idris' first wife was Danish make-up artist Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard, who has worked with several Hollywood celebrities, including Hugh Laurie, Roni Williams, and Geena David. They were married from 1999 to 2003.

How many children does Idris Elba have?

The actor has two children from two relationships. He welcomed daughter Isan Elba in 2002 with his first wife, Kim Norgaard. His son Wiston Elba was born in 2014 to his ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Sonya Nicole Hamlin has experienced ups and downs in her professional and personal life, but she is now in a better place. She has stayed out of the spotlight but continues to practice law in Maryland.

READ ALSO: Tragic story of Hakeem from Moesha: What happened to him?

Briefly.co.za shared intriguing details about the late Lamont Bentley. He is most remembered for portraying Hakeem in the popular TV sitcom Moesha.

Lamont passed away after being involved in a single-car accident. Check the article for more on what led to the unexpected tragic end of a rising Hollywood star.

Source: Briefly News