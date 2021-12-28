Who is Cooper Hefner? Age, children, girlfriend, wedding, profiles, net worth

Cooper Hefner is an iconic American businessman and writer. He used to work at Playboy and influenced the company's significant success. When he veered off from the company, he started a digital platform before switching gears with the career. So, read on for more details about his life so far.

Cooper Hefner is an activist and recipient of an award for his activism for the rights of the LGBTQ community. Besides the recognition, he is an established businessman, teacher and military officer. He has also attempted to get into politics. If you wish to know more about where he is, read on.

Cooper Hefner's profile

Cooper Hefner's biography

Cooper Bradford Hefner is a Jack of all trades. He sums up as an author, teacher, businessman, activist and reservist in the US Air Force. He has worked as the chief creative officer and chief of global partnerships at Playboy Enterprises. The iconic Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, is his father.

Cooper Hefner's age

He was born on 4th September 1991 in Los Angeles to Kimberly Conrad and Hugh Hefner. As of December 2021, he is thirty years old.

Cooper Hefner's parents

Who is Cooper Hefner's mother? He is the only son of the legendary Hugh Hefner and Kimberly Conrad. He also has a step-sister.

Cooper Hefner's education

Cooper grew up in a house next to the Playboy Mansion, which his father purchased after separating from his mother. He went to Ojai Valley School and later transitioned to Chapman University for his bachelor's degree.

Career

He began working for Playboy when he was a college student. He left the company in 2016 after a disagreement with the CEO. Instead, he ventured into writing, editing and publishing op-eds based on philosophy, culture and politics.

In 2016, Hefner launched the media startup company, Hefner Operations & Productions. The company's target market was millennials. In July 2016, he returned to Playboy and became the company's chief creative officer. He took over the post after his father stepped down.

His return had a significant impact on the company's sales. It registered a 39% increase year-over-year. Cooper got featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2018. In January 2019, he took over as the Playboy Enterprises' chief of global partnerships.

Hefner Media Corporation

On 12th April 2019, Cooper exited his senior role at Playboy and launched Hefner Media Corporation, a media brand. He also launched HefPost, a digital content platform. Later, HefPost was rebranded to StagDaily.

Cooper Hefner's air force job

In December 2019, Cooper changed his mind about pursuing his media career. Instead, he opted to join the United States Air Force. Initially, he had served in the California State Military Reserve.

Cooper is also a teacher and a member of the board of governors at Chapman University.

Political career

In 2016, Cooper Hefner considered running for Congress in the 37th congressional district of California. In July 2020, he declared his campaign as a Democrat for the California Senate in 2022.

Cooper Hefner's girlfriend

Cooper Hefner's former girlfriend and current wife is the iconic Scarlett Hannah Hefner. She is an established actress famous for her role as Nora Hildegard in The Vampire Diaries and Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter series.

Cooper Hefner's wedding

Scarlett got engaged to Cooper in August 2015, and in November 2019, they announced that they were married. Cooper and Scarlett posted a photo on Instagram in November 2019 to announce that they had legally gotten married. Copper wrote,

Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs Hefner,

While his wife wrote,

I love you, Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side as your partner, friend, and wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together,

Cooper Hefner's children

The couple had their first child on 24th August 2020. In November 2021, they announced they were expecting twins.

Cooper Hefner's height

He is 183 cm tall and weighs 85 kg. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes that compliment his physique.

Cooper Hefner's net worth

His net worth is estimated to be around $150 million. When his father died, he left him a whopping $50 million. Although it is estimated to be about $150 million, Cooper Hefner's exact net worth is unclear.

Cooper Hefner is a Jack of all trades. He wears many hats as a teacher, businessman and military officer. It is exciting how he turned a dream into a reality.

