DeVon Franklin's net worth, age, family, twin, divorce, movies, books, profiles

DeVon Franklin is one of the most successful Hollywood producers. Born in San Fransisco, he had a transformative childhood that significantly influenced his passion and desire to pursue his purpose. These details about DeVon Franklin's net worth decipher his life and how he became successful.

The Hollywood producer pursued a degree in business administration. He minored in Cinema-Television, and the combination helped him curve a successful career while pursuing his purpose. Despite his wealth, he is a staunch Christian and openly shares Bible verses and inspiration on his social media platforms. These details about DeVon Franklin's net worth not only explain how he made it to the top but how his childhood impacted his passion for Christ.

DeVon Franklin's profile summary

Full name: DeVon Paul Franklin

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 13th April 1978

DeVon Franklin's birthday: 13th April

Age: 43 years as of December 2021

Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA

Current residence: Los Angeles

Nationality: American

Religion: Christianity

Eye colour: Black

Hair colour: Black

Alma mater: University of Southern California

Occupation: TV/film producer, author, preacher, television personality

Marital status: Divorced

Spouse: Meagan Good ​(m. 2012)​

Relatives: La'Myia Good (sister-in-law)

Father: Donald Ray Franklin

Mother: Paulette Franklin

Brothers: Donald Ray and David Brandon

Net worth: $10 million

DeVon Franklin's Instagram: devonfranklin

Facebook account: DeVon Franklin

Twitter: @DeVonFranklin

DeVon Franklin's biography

DeVon sums up as an author, film producer, business executive and preacher. He is living in his purpose, to impact the world in what he does. However, the journey was not as smooth. Nonetheless, he acknowledges the people who made it possible.

DeVon Franklin's age

How old is DeVon Franklin? He was born on 13th April 1987. Therefore, he is forty-three years old as of December 2021.

DeVon Franklin's twin

Who is DeVon Franklin related to? He has two brothers, David Brandon and Donald Ray.

DeVon Franklin's Empire role

Is DeVon Franklin in Empire? Most people confuse him with Trai Byers. Trai Byers features as Andre on Empire. Nonetheless, they are not related, neither are they twin brothers.

DeVon Franklin's family

He was born and raised in Oakland, California, to Paulette and Donald Ray Franklin and his two brothers, David Brandon and Donald Ray. His parents separated, and his mother relocated to her parents' home with her three sons. Franklin's father eventually died at the age of thirty-six due to a heart attack.

Franklin and his brothers were raised by their mother, grandfather, grandmother and seven aunts. In 2016, DeVon acknowledged how impactful his mother was in his upbringing. He mentioned how she ensured he had strong male figures like his grandfather and pastor in his life.

After his father's death, DeVon immersed himself in academics to cope with the pain and grief. This season birthed his passion for theatre, movies and television. He studied how different movie and TV show stories were put together to inspire people. Within the same period, he joined his uncle, a pastor, in preaching the Gospel.

DeVon Franklin's alma mater

Franklin is an alumnus of the University of Southern California. He graduated in 2000 with a major in Business Administration and a minor in Cinema-Television.

DeVon Franklin's movies

DeVon began his career when he was in university. He worked as an intern at Overbook Entertainment, working for James Lassiter and Will Smith. He transitioned to work at Overlook full-time after his graduation. He joined Edmonds Entertainment as a junior executive when he left Overlook.

He transitioned into Hollywood's studio system in 2003 when he joined Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as a creative executive. In 2005, he became the Director of Development at Sony's Columbia Pictures. The role saw him oversee hit films like Seven Pounds, Hannock and The Pursuit of Happyness.

What movies was DeVon Franklin in? He helped produce films such as:

Pink Panther 2

The Ugly Truth

Whitney Houston's Sparkle

Heaven Is For Real

Annie

NAACP also recognized him as a Top 10 Industry Impact Player

DeVon Franklin's books

Apart from an admirable portfolio as a producer of Hollywood's bestselling movies, DeVon is the author of two best-selling books,

The Wait

Produced By Faith

The Hollywood Commandments

The Truth About Men

DeVon Franklin's wife

Franklin began dating Meagan Good in 2011. They officially got married on 16th July 2012 in Malibu, California.

Does DeVon Franklin have a child?

The couple had been married for nine years. However, they did not have any children. Neither are there any other records of DeVon Franklin's kids.

DeVon Franklin's divorce

On Monday, 20th December 2021, DeVon reportedly filed for divorce. Later, the couple shared a joint statement to explain what led them to split. The statement read,

After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault; we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.

DeVon filed for divorce at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, according to the legal documents. They had been married for nine years.

DeVon Franklin's net worth 2021

According to Celebrity Net worth, he is worth $10 million. He has accumulated his wealth through his lucrative film career.

DeVon Franklin's net worth details explain how he got to the top. His divorce might be a blow to most fans. However, it is an amicable decision that they got to.

