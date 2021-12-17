Who is Juliana Carlos? This is a question many of her fans have been asking following her success in the business world. Juliana is a celebrated American model, businesswoman, social media influencer, and fashion enthusiast based in Miami, Florida. What makes her famous? What is her net worth? Does she have a family? Get these and much more in this article.

How old is Juliana Carlos? The American celebrity was born on March 17, 1995. Therefore, Juliana Carlos's age is 26 years as of 2021. She became famous following the modelling projects that she has carried out country-wide. Over the years, she has had a chance to work with reputable modelling agencies, such as Dior, Channel, among others. So, what happened with Juliana Carlos? Read more about her story below!

Profiles and bio

Name: Juliana Carlos

Juliana Carlos Date of birth : March 17, 1995

: March 17, 1995 Birthday: March 18

March 18 Age : 26 years

: 26 years Gender : Female

: Female Place of Birth : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, USA

: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Nationality : American

: American Profession : YouTuber, Model & Businesswoman

: YouTuber, Model & Businesswoman Net worth: $80 million (Together with the husband)

$80 million (Together with the husband) Marital status: Married

Married Husband : Chris Carlos

: Chris Carlos Children: 1 Son

1 Son Religion : Christian

: Christian Zodiac Sign : Pisces

: Pisces Education : Graduate

: Graduate Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Juliana Carlos Twitter: @JulianaCarlos13

@JulianaCarlos13 Juliana Carlos Instagram: @_julianaacarlos

Early life

She was born in Miami, Florida. She was brought up in a Christian family and belongs to white Caucasian ethnicity. The father is a businessman, and the mother is a homemaker. Details about her parents' names have not been made public.

Husband

Who is Juliana Carlos's husband? The husband is called Chris Carlos. He is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and runs Republic National Distribution Company. The two lovebirds tied the knot on December 2020. She completed her schooling at a local private school in her hometown.

Chris is believed to have been in another marriage. Juliana has been shy to reveal her past dating life to the media. Juliana Carlos and Chris Carlos are living a happy and lavish life in Atlanta.

Chris is in his fifties, and his corporation is the second-largest exporter of luxury wine and other drinks in the United States. He has also served as a board of directors for many leading institutions in the United States.

Juliana Carlos' job

While growing up, she always wanted to become a model. So, after she was through with her education, she quickly joined the fashion industry, where she had an opportunity to work with leading fashion brands, such as Dior and Channel.

What does Juliana Carlos do? Besides modelling, she is also a successful businesswoman. She uses her YouTube channel to upload fashion-related videos and vlogging content. After her marriage to Carlos, she has been helping him to manage his vast business empire.

Juliana Carlos and LeBron James' controversy

What did Juliana Carlos husband say to LeBron? On February 1, 2021, Juliana and her husband were kicked out of an NBA game. This is after she was recorded yelling at LeBron, the LA Lakers star, during their match with the Atlanta Hawks.

She was quick to explain that LeBron started cussing at her husband. In retaliation, she yelled at him as a defensive mechanism. Carlos was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter after Juliana engaged in a verbal spat with the Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The game resumed after they left. She took it to social media to explain the situation and give her an apology. However, a section of the social media users felt that Juliana Carlos's apology was not genuine. She just did it for the show.

After a furious confrontation with the professional basketball player, the wealthy couple has become the centre of social media attention. Juliana Carlos's video of the altercation spread online within minutes, and their fans were not happy about their conduct.

Juliana Carlos' net worth

The model is believed to have made vast wealth following her union with Chris. They are both estimated to be worth over $80 million. They are a wealthy couple and are usually seen in exotic places enjoying life together. Their net worth is expected to rise over the years following their successful business careers.

Above is every detail you would love to know about Juliana Carlos. The celebrated model has built a name for herself during her career. She has worked for prestigious fashion houses, such as Dior and Channel. Briefly.co.za wishes her the very best in life.

