Being a celebrity or being affiliated with one puts one's life in the public limelight. The situation is no different for Catherine Mooty. But, who is she? Mooty is a fashionista and businesswoman from the United States of America. She is best known as the woman behind the famous Luxeliner brand. Besides, she is also known for being the wife of Troy Aikman. This article has more about her life, husband, career, and everything else you would love to know.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Her fame is also because she is the wife of Troy Aikman, a professional American football player. Photo: @Cecile

Source: Instagram

How old is Catherine Mooty? The famous fashionista and businesswoman was born on October 13, 1970. Therefore, Catherine Mooty's age is 51 years as of 2021. Being a successful woman is not the only the reason for her being famous, as she is the wife of Troy Aikman, a professional American football player. This article tries to dig deep into her career, personal life, and more.

Profile and bio

Full Name: Catherine Cecile Person

Catherine Cecile Person Date Of Birth: October 13, 1970

October 13, 1970 Age: 51 years (As of 2021)

51 years (As of 2021) Birth Place : Dallas, Texas

: Dallas, Texas Body Measurement : 34-26-38 inches

: 34-26-38 inches Weight: 55 kg

55 kg Nationality : American

: American Hair Colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye Colour: Brown

Brown Zodiac Sign: Libra

Libra Ethnicity: White

White Martial Status : Married

: Married Husband : Troy Aikman

: Troy Aikman Children : Luke and Val Mooty

: Luke and Val Mooty Occupation: Entrepreneur and Fashionista

Entrepreneur and Fashionista Net worth : $3 Million

: $3 Million Ex-spouse : Jerry Mooty

: Jerry Mooty Catherine Mooty's Instagram : @capaaikman

: @capaaikman Catherine Mooty's Twitter: @CapaAikman

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life

Mooty is a fashionista and businesswoman from the United States of America. Photo: @Cecile

Source: Instagram

Catherine, whose full name is Catherine Cecile Person, was born and brought up in Dallas, Texas, USA. She holds an American nationality and belongs to a white ethnic background. Her birth sign is Libra.

Marriage

She came into the limelight in 2017 following her marriage to Troy Aikman. Troy is a former NFL superstar and current sports analyst on Fox Sports. Unknown to many, she has been married twice.

Catherine Mooty's first husband was Jerry Motty. The two met, loved each other and tied the knot. They are blessed with two sons, Val and Luke. Unfortunately, Catherine Mooty's first marriage did not last for many years as they divorced in 2013.

After the divorce, Catherine met Troy Aikman, whom she dated for several years before finally tying the knot on September 4, 2017. Catherine Mooty's engagement ring was a symbol and reminder that you could get love once again once your marriage breaks. They had a colourful wedding, held at Santa Barba beach outside Biltmore Four Seasons hotel, in Montecito, California.

Career

While growing up, she always wanted to be a model and fashionista. True to her dreams, she is one of the celebrated women in America for their business acumen. Over the years, she has perfected her art. However, her breakthrough came when she co-founded Luxeliner, the Dallas-based fashion retail brand.

Before she ventured into the fashion business, she had tried to engage in other ventures throughout her life..

The Luxeliner Company

She founded the retail brand in partnership with four other like-minded partners: Wendy Poston, Jennifer Clark, Charlotte Jones, and Alyson Griffith. The company was established in 2012 in Dallas and was labelled as a high-end mobile boutique. The brand has grown widely, and they currently boast several branches across the United States and other countries.

Catherine Mooty's net worth

Catherine is estimated to have a net worth of $3 million. Her primary source of income is from her thriving business career that has spanned for years. Her net worth is expected to rise even higher going by her business trajectory.

Pictures of Catherine Mooty

Catherine has a well-carved body that compliments well with her beauty. However, she has maintained her beauty, and she does not shy away from sharing her lovely pictures with the public.

1. Looking gorgeous

Whether in the house or outside, she knows how to dress. Being in the fashion industry, she has to stay up to standards. She is gorgeous!

She came into the limelight in 2017 following her marriage to Troy Aikman. Photo: @Cecile

Source: Instagram

2. All smiles!

She has that addictive smile that can turn a dull day bright. The look compliments her well with her brown eyes and blonde hair. She looks lovely!

While growing up, she always wanted to be a model and fashionista. Photo: @Cecile

Source: Instagram

3. Happy couple

The couple looks all happy and loving. They love taking pictures together to prove to the world that love truly exists between them. They are such a fantastic couple!

She is best known as the woman behind the famous Luxeliner brand. Photo: @Cecile

Source: Instagram

Above is every detail you would love to know about Catherine Mooty, an entrepreneur majoring in fashion. She co-founded a mobile boutique that sells fashion clothes, accessories, and gift items. She is also a fashion enthusiast, and she is very much into all kinds of fashion trends.

READ ALSO: Who is Eugenia Jones? Everything you need to know about Jerry Jones' wife

In other news, Briefly.co.za reported on December 13, 2021, about everything you would need to know about Eugenia Jones.

Who is she? Eugenia Jones is a businesswoman and wife to one of the most powerful men in the United States of America, Jerry Jones.

Source: Briefly.co.za