Who is Eugenia Jones? Everything you need to know about Jerry Jones' wife

Eugenia Jones is a businesswoman and wife to one of the most powerful men in the United States of America, Jerry Jones. She got inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2017 during her husband's speech when he acknowledged her, the family and the Cowboy's team for the club's success. How about reading on for more details about the billionaire's wife.

Eugenia Jones was thrust to fame back in the 60s. She was a model and won several titles. When she got married to Jerry, they built their empire. She has been by his side for more than fifty years and played a significant role in his success. Despite her success, she prefers to keep a low profile. Therefore, her biography unveils some of the unknown facts about her.

Eugenia Jones' profiles

Birth Name: Eugenia Chambers Jones

Eugenia Chambers Jones Nickname: Gene

Gene Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15th March 1944

15th March 1944 Age: 77 years old as of December 2021

77 years old as of December 2021 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Eugenia Jones' ethnicity: Native American ethnicity

Native American ethnicity Religion: Christian

Christian Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eugenia Jones' height in centimetres: 176 cm

176 cm Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Weight in kg: 55 kg

55 kg Weight in pounds: 123 lbs

123 lbs Build: Slim

Slim Body measurements: 33-26-32 inches

33-26-32 inches Alma mater: the University of Arkansas, Arlington, Texas

the University of Arkansas, Arlington, Texas Occupation: Businesswoman

Businesswoman Father: John Ed Chambers II

John Ed Chambers II Mother: Patricia Sloan Chambers

Patricia Sloan Chambers Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones Children: Charlotte, Stephen and Jerry.

Charlotte, Stephen and Jerry. Grandchildren: 9

Eugenia Jones' bio

What does it take to be a wealthy woman married to one of the richest men in the United States of America? Gene's biography gives a clearer glimpse of what it is like to be in that position. You will be puzzled by how much people underestimate her.

Eugenia Jones' age

How old is Eugenia Jones? She was born on 15th March 1944 to John Ed Chambers II and Patricia Sloan Chambers. As of December 2021, she is 77 years old.

Eugenia Jones' family

Not much is known about Eugenia Jones' parents or her childhood apart from her father's career as a banker. Her marriage has been publicized, but she still keeps some details under wraps.

Eugenia Jones' husband

Who is Jerry Jones' wife? Eugenia and Jerry have been together since 1960. Such long-term commitments are not common in this era. Jerry Jones is an American businessman and the president, owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League.

The couple met on a blind date set up by their mutual friends. Their platonic friendship transitioned into a relationship, and in 1963, they officially cemented their union by getting married.

Eugenia Jones' children

Eugenia is a mother of three children, two sons and one daughter, Stephen, Charlotte and Jerry Junior. Stephen, the eldest, and his wife Karen have four children. Charlotte, her only daughter, has three children, while Jerry Junior, her youngest son, has two kids.

Eugenia Jones' model

Apart from her marriage to a powerful man in the National Football League, Eugenia carved a niche for herself and is a strong person in her own way. During her youthful years, she was quite eye-catching to most people.

She put her God-given talent to the test by participating in the state annual Miss Arkansas beauty pageant in 1960. She took up the crown as Miss Arkansas USA, and her name made it to the records as one of the most beautiful women to win the prestigious title.

She took her modelling career a notch higher and was crowned Arkansas Poultry Princess. Within the same time, she met her husband, which marked the start of an admirable empire.

After marriage, she put herself in several charitable works in the country, supporting thousands of people.

Professional career

Eugenia has the genuine occupation for creating the Dallas Cowboys Art Collection at AT&T Stadium. She is also the co-chief of the Meadows School for Arts.

Eugenia Jones has filled in from the AT&T Center for Performing Arts and the Texas Cultural Trust Board. She has played an instrumental role in the accomplishments of the Dallas Cowboys Art Collection.

Eugenia Jones' net worth

According to sources, her net worth is approximately $10 million. Her family's worth is estimated at $8.6 billion.

Eugenia Jones' facts

Who is Jerry Jones wife? Apart from the details mentioned above, these facts about the billionaire's wife clear any doubts about her life and paint a clearer picture of who she is.

1. She is passionate about art

The billionaire's wife has made noteworthy achievements in her line of work. She is passionate about education, art and making her collection accessible to everyone. She is also a member of the Cultural Trust Board of Texas.

She has ordered artists to create specific artworks for the AT&T Stadium throughout her leadership at the Meadows School of the Arts. The collection has made the Dallas Cowboys popular.

2. She prefers to maintain a low profile

The billionaire's wife prefers to live a private life. At some point, her husband had strife when photos of him with some strippers surfaced online. Despite the mayhem, she kept her cool. Later, she said that Jerry should enjoy his life as he pleases. Neither did she hint at leaving him. The gesture left most people in shock!

Most people associate Eugenia Jones with Jerry Jones. However, she has been winning in the background, and her success is a testament to that.

